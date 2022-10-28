Vojvoda visits Canindé and pays promise for Fortaleza to stay in Serie A – Play

technician of Strength, Juan Pablo Vojvoda traveled to Canindé this Friday morning (28), a city 110km from the capital, to pay a promise. The grace won was the permanence of Fortaleza in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The Argentine was welcomed by tricolores who live in the city. He arrived at the place around 8:30 am, accompanied by Toinha and some other Tricolor employees. The technician also visited the Basilica of San Francisco and accompanied the mass in the Nossa Senhora de Lourdes cave.

In addition, Vojvoda also visited the steakhouse of a Fortaleza fan in the city, Cajuzinho. The technician also signed autographs and took several photos.

Fortaleza beat Coritiba 3-1 this Thursday and is getting ready to face Palmeiras next Wednesday (2). The duel will be at Allianz Parque.

