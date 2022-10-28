Warner confirms campaign for Batman at the Oscars

Thanks to the official website, we had confirmation that the Warner Bros. pictures will campaign intensely at the upcoming Oscars for Batman, and across multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Best movie

DYLAN CLARK, pga

MATT REEVES, pg.

best director

MATT REEVES

Best Adapted Screenplay

MATT REEVES & PETER CRAIG

best actor

ROBERT PATTINSON

Best Supporting Actress

ZOË KRAVITZ

Best Supporting Actor

PAUL DANO

JEFFREY WRIGHT

JOHN TURTURRO

PETER SARSGAARD

BARRY KEOGHAN

ANDY SERKIS

COLIN FARRELL

Best Director of Photography

GREIG FRASER, ASC, ACS

Best Editing

WILLIAM HOY, ACE

TYLER NELSON

Best Production Design

Production Designer:

JAMES CHINLUND

Scene decorator:

LEE SANDALES

best costume

JACQUELINE DURRAN

best makeup

Makeup Designer:

NAOMI DONNE

Prosthetic Design: Penguin and Mystery Prisoner of Arkham (Joker)

MIKE MARINO

hairdresser

ZOE TAHIR

Best sound

Sound Editor:

STUART WILSON AMPS CAS

Sound Editing Supervisors:

WILLIAM FILES MPSE

DOUGLAS MURRAY

Re-recording mixers:

ANDY NELSON

WILLIAM FILES CAS

best visual effects

Visual Effects Supervisors:

DAN LEMMON

RUSSELL EARL

ANDERS LANGLANDS

Special Effects Supervisor:

DOMINIC TUOHY

Best Soundtrack

MICHAEL GIACCHINO

Read more about the Batman franchise:

Batmandirected by Matt Reeves, grossed $770 million worldwide, and data from Samba TV also confirm that it is HBO Max’s second largest launch in North America, attracting 4.1 million viewers between April 18 and 24.

‎‎For comparison, ‎The Suicide Squad‎‎ drew 3.5 million viewers, while Wonder Woman 1984‎‎ pulled in 3.2 million. Both received hybrid releases.

What is the story of the film about?

The film brings Batman’s pursuit of the Riddler, responsible for sadistic machinations and a trail of enigmatic clues in Gotham, riddled with corruption and violence. In this, the hero will need to forge new alliances and bring justice back to the city.

Two years of chasing the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, took Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and important figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his dear citizens.