Warner confirms campaign for Batman at the Oscars

Thanks to the official website, we had confirmation that the Warner Bros. pictures will campaign intensely at the upcoming Oscars for Batman, and across multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.
Best movie
DYLAN CLARK, pga
MATT REEVES, pg.
best director
MATT REEVES
Best Adapted Screenplay
MATT REEVES & PETER CRAIG
best actor
ROBERT PATTINSON
Best Supporting Actress
ZOË KRAVITZ
Best Supporting Actor
PAUL DANO
JEFFREY WRIGHT
JOHN TURTURRO
PETER SARSGAARD
BARRY KEOGHAN
ANDY SERKIS
COLIN FARRELL
Best Director of Photography
GREIG FRASER, ASC, ACS
Best Editing
WILLIAM HOY, ACE
TYLER NELSON
Best Production Design
Production Designer:
JAMES CHINLUND
Scene decorator:
LEE SANDALES
best costume
JACQUELINE DURRAN
best makeup
Makeup Designer:
NAOMI DONNE
Prosthetic Design: Penguin and Mystery Prisoner of Arkham (Joker)
MIKE MARINO
hairdresser
ZOE TAHIR
Best sound
Sound Editor:
STUART WILSON AMPS CAS
Sound Editing Supervisors:
WILLIAM FILES MPSE
DOUGLAS MURRAY
Re-recording mixers:
ANDY NELSON
WILLIAM FILES CAS
best visual effects
Visual Effects Supervisors:
DAN LEMMON
RUSSELL EARL
ANDERS LANGLANDS
Special Effects Supervisor:
DOMINIC TUOHY
Best Soundtrack
MICHAEL GIACCHINO
Read more about the Batman franchise:
Batmandirected by Matt Reeves, grossed $770 million worldwide, and data from Samba TV also confirm that it is HBO Max’s second largest launch in North America, attracting 4.1 million viewers between April 18 and 24.
For comparison, The Suicide Squad drew 3.5 million viewers, while Wonder Woman 1984 pulled in 3.2 million. Both received hybrid releases.
What is the story of the film about?
The film brings Batman’s pursuit of the Riddler, responsible for sadistic machinations and a trail of enigmatic clues in Gotham, riddled with corruption and violence. In this, the hero will need to forge new alliances and bring justice back to the city.
Two years of chasing the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, took Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and important figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his dear citizens.