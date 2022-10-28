“We will not hire”; Menin and São Paulo leave ‘land’ free for Santos to close 1st contract of 2023

Argentine midfielder is the target of several Brazilian clubs and Peixe continues to treat the situation with “caution”

Agustin Almendra is a target monitored by saints for at least three months. The Boca Juniors midfielder is considered one of the biggest revelations of Argentine football, but his temperament got in the way of his career in the team, which began in 2018 “sponsored” by Tévez. Recently, the player was removed from Boca due to a disagreement with the Xeneize idol Riquelme.

Due to off-field problems, the 22-year-old midfielder is currently in litigation at La Bombonera, where he has played in just two matches this season. In addition to Santos, Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and São Paulo are interested in Almendra. According to information from Bolavip Brasil, the Boca player has a very affordable salary: “It’s only R$ 45 thousand monthly”.

This Thursday (27), the portal Yahoo found that:

– Atlético-MG, owned by investor Rubens Menin and president Sérgio Coelho, rejected the suggestion of his businessmen due to Almendra’s lack of professionalism;

– “He is a very good player, but we are not going to hire an athlete who beats women”justifies a leader of São Paulo.

The salary is also within reach of Santos and president Andres Rueda, who has also been accumulating the role of football executive, is aware of this. So much so that there are players in Orlando Ribeiro’s squad who receive more: Soteldo, for example, only accepted to return for R$ 400 thousand monthly salaries. Gabriel Carabajal sums between R$ 100 thousand and R$ 150 thousand in Vila Belmiro.