‘We will not indebted the club’

Rodrigo Tostes, vice president of finance for Flamengo, spoke about the debt, economic recovery and the research work for the construction of the stadium.

O Flamengo face the Atletico-PR by the end of CONMEBOL Libertadoresthis Saturday (27), at 17:00, with broadcast live on ESPN on Star+. In the third decision in four years, the club reaped the rewards of financial reconstruction work.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

One of the pillars to put Rubro-Negro on ‘another level’ was finance vice-president Rodrigo Tostes. In an exclusive interview with ESPNhe told how was the process that made Flamengo turn the key.

“It’s been years preparing for this. So that we no longer live a cycle but a long period. These three years conclude a project that tends to remain perennial in the coming years. What we can promise is that we will visit all the cities in South America in the next ten years. This is our goal. Winning or losing is part of it, but we will fight for it”, said the leader.

For the 2022 season, the trend is for Flamengo to have the highest revenue in history, something around R$ 1 billion. During the interview, he explained this growth and opened the game about the current red-black debt, between R$ 250 and R$ 300 million, something totally controlled.

“Looking back over these ten years we didn’t know where we were stepping. We had a balance with all the reservations you can imagine. We did an audit with Ernest Young and the debt was between R$700 and R$800 million, while our revenue was R$185 million. We increased the debt year by year. With that structure, it would not be possible to pay. What the club did was prepare. If we weren’t an association, we would have filed for bankruptcy”, said the top hat.

“We renegotiated the debts, we worked on increasing revenues. Today the situation is reversed. We have a debt of R$250 million and a turnover of R$1 billion. We could pay off our debt 100%. We expect this year to have a result of R$350 million, which could pay off the debt of R$250 million. Now, why don’t we pay the debt? Because it doesn’t make sense for us to change something that is quite stabilized, with negotiated interest rates. We have the ability to pay”.

“Nobody wanted to lend money to Flamengo, today we are a partner in a bank. We prefer to have a small and extended debt, but that helps our investment capacity. When we hear that Flamengo’s cliff is approaching, they don’t know what they are talking about. We are in control, we are responsible and we know we have to be careful. Flamengo is calm from a financial point of view.

Finally, he also mentioned the issue of the stadium, which messes with the fans’ heads. Tostes opened the game about the construction of the new red-black house and assured that if it happens, it will not cause the club to go into debt.

“There are a series of variables that need to be analyzed. As Landim says, it doesn’t make sense to have a stadium to indebted the club. We’re not going to do that. debt”.

“Flamengo studies everything. We reached this level of revenue because we understand that we are much more than just a club that has revenue from football and marketing. Several alternatives are being considered. We have not given up having our own stadium, but we have evaluated the pros and cons”, he explained.

Where to watch Flamengo vs Athletico-PR?

Flamengo and Atletico-PR face each other this Saturday (29), at 5 pm, for the grand final of CONMEBOL Libertadores with transmission live on ESPN on Star+.