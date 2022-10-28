Weverton takes Endrick to the mall and pays the striker R$9,000 sneakers

After scoring his first two goals as a professional player for Palmeiras, the boy Endrick was presented by Weverton this Friday, after the team’s presentation at the Football Academy (watch below).

The goalkeeper paid the promise he made to the young striker and took him to the mall to pay, in addition to lunch, a pair of sneakers valued at around R$9,000 – he had promised the gifts in case Endrick scored against Athletico- PR

After the victory at Arena da Baixada, Weverton himself revealed that he “would have a loss”, as he already knew the tennis model chosen by the boy. On social media, Endrick recorded the afternoon next to the goalkeeper and showed the chosen shoes.

Endrick and Weverton’s tour was also accompanied by Danilo, who also recorded the afternoon in a good-natured way on his social networks.

Great promise of Palmeiras’ youth ranks, Endrick was gradually integrated into the squad led by Abel Ferreira after signing his first professional contract with the club.

After debuting against Coritiba and playing in the derby with São Paulo, the young striker gave his first assist in the victory over Avaí. Last Wednesday, he was the protagonist of the turn over Athletico-PR, scoring two of Verdão’s three goals in the match.