What are the situations of injured Atlético players? Lasmar explains

Atltico’s medical department is working on the recoveries of four players. One of them should return to play in the final stretch of this season. Another should return at the beginning of 2023. Those who had more serious injuries, on the other hand, should only return to work in the middle of the next season.
Pedrinho
Attacking midfielder Pedrinho is the closest to returning to the pitch. On August 30, the young man had a serious muscle injury. Since then, embezzlement in the Atltico.
“He had a major injury. A tear in the adductor muscle of the right thigh. He has been showing a very favorable evolution. He is already in the final stage of recovery, doing physical work. Our idea is that, probably, next week, he will start the transition works aiming at a full recovery and that he will be completely recovered by the end of the season”, projected Rodrigo Lasmar, in an interview rooster TV.
Igor Rabello
On August 22, defender Igor Rabello suffered a serious ligament injury during training at Cidade do Galo, in Vespasiano. The defender underwent surgery and, according to Lasmar, has an estimated total recovery period of eight to nine months.
“So, there’s still a long way to go, but it’s been progressing very well. The first phase of recovery, the use of crutches, the beginning of joint mobilization… It evolved very well. Now patience, because he needs to dedicate himself a lot” , said the doctor from Galo.
Guilherme Arana
Left-back Guilherme Arana suffered, for many, the most traumatic injury of the season. Highly recommended for the Qatar World Cup, the defender had a multi-ligament injury on September 8, in the game against RB Bragantino, after a hard entry by striker Carlos Eduardo.
Rodrigo Lasmar addressed the “unusual” complexity of Arana’s lesion. He estimates that the winger will need even more time than Igor Rabello to return to the pitch. That is, he would probably return only in the middle of 2023.
“Arana had a very unusual injury in football, which is the rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament. It was an injury associated with others. He also had a major injury to the root of the meniscus, to the cartilage… All these injuries need some time, No? He underwent surgery about a month and a half ago. It’s an injury that still requires more time than Igor’s”, he said.
“It is a more difficult injury, more laborious from the point of view of recovery. But he has been following the steps foreseen for the recovery. From next week, he will start to step on the ground – for now he is still on crutches, without touching This progressive work will continue. As he responds well, we will evolve in the recovery process”, added Lasmar.
Serious Injuries of Igor and Arana
Rodrigo Lasmar asked for support from the duo attleticans who suffered ligament injuries. He reckons that players need to have “a lot of faith, a lot of hope” for a positive recovery.
“They are two examples of athletes. Two very dear people in the group, very dedicated. This process requires a team together, (…) for them to feel supported, because it is a long journey”, emphasized the doctor.
Hulk
Finally, Lasmar spoke about Hulk’s injury, confirmed this last week of October. The Atltico professional recalled the medical department’s caution with the situation, which was nothing new for a few weeks.
Hulk watches the Atltico game with wife and daughter Zaya in Mineiro
Rodrigo assured that Hulk “has been evolving very well”. Still, he highlighted that the player will actually return to action in 2023 – being the heaviest low for the Rooster at the end of the season.
“He is doing work with physiotherapy. We will recover him very well so that he is ready and well physically to help us as soon as possible. Hardly this year, but probably at the beginning of the season he will be well to help us a lot”, he concluded. Rodrigo Lasmar.