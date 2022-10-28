What if you forget your Android lock screen password? Know what to do!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Even for those who use their Android phone regularly, at times, memory lapses can occur and, inexplicably, it is possible to forget the smartphone password.

Obviously, this is a problem that people who choose not to use a lock screen will never experience. However, nowadays, leaving your smartphone without password protection is something very risky and even imprudent. That’s because anyone can access the device and do whatever they want with it. For example, andIn cases of loss of the phone, if it does not have a password, this can be a full plate for scammers.

Recent smartphone lock screens have many options to protect the personal information contained in these cell phones. Thus, it is possible to assign numeric, alphanumeric or even drawing patterns passwords. In addition, it is possible to exchange these types of passwords for fingerprints and facial recognition to unlock the device’s screen.

How to recover smartphone password?

To protect its users from information leaks, Google has been improving the system to ensure greater security and privacy. But what does it mean? It means that there is no way to recover a lost or forgotten lock screen password.

Thus, on modern smartphones with the latest versions of the Android operating system, according to Google itself, the only option to unlock a device is to perform a factory reset. In other words, start from scratch.

READ MORE: No internet on the street? Discover this app for free WiFi!

Resetting to factory settings

So, if you don’t want to reset your device, contact the phone manufacturer to see if it’s possible to unlock it, particularly if there is data loss.

If your phone has Android 4.4 or earlier installed, however, you may see an option called “forgotten default” on your screen. It may appear after you have failed several attempts to enter the password. So, just select it and provide your Google account login credentials used to configure your smartphone. This will make your Android device able to set your lock password.

READ TOO: Most Dangerous Things We Do With Our Cell Phones – See 4 Mistakes!

Also, it is critical to always back up your data, just in case this happens and you need to reset your phone to factory mode again. If you do a backup, the chances of losing your data are basically nil.

In cases of forgotten password, one of the easiest ways to reset your phone to the factory model is through the bootloader of your device. You can see how to do the procedure in detail through videos on the internet, as it will vary depending on the device you use.

Did you like this content? keep browsing through Travel Routes to check out more interesting articles!