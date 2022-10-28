What is the age limit to quit smoking and reduce the risk of death? Study answers

RIO – People who stop smoke under 35 years old have a mortality rate similar to that of people who have never smoked after a certain period of time away from cigarettes. The finding is from one of the largest studies ever done on the subject, published this week in Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama).

Those who stop smoking at an older age also have considerable benefits, according to the report, but their mortality rate is higher than that of those who stopped smoking before age 35. Smokers who quit smoking smoke between 35 and 44 years, for example, have an overall mortality rate 21% higher than those who never smoked. Those who quit smoking between the ages of 45 and 54 have a 47% higher mortality rate than those who never smoked.

“Among men and women of different ethnic and racial groups, smokers have an overall mortality rate twice as high as that of those who never smoked”, maintains the study, published last Monday, 24. “Quitting smoking , particularly in youth, is associated with substantial reductions in excess smoking-associated mortality.”

This is the third major study to support that the ideal age to quit smoking is up to 35 years old. Photograph: Tiago Queiroz / Estadão

This is the third major study to support that the ideal age to quit smoking is up to 35 years. Especially for those who started smoking at a younger age. The new work was done by researchers at the American Society of CancerUniversity of Oxford and National University of Malaysia.

“We’ve known for a long time that the sooner a person quits smoking, the better,” wrote John P. Pierce, professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego, in a technical commentary on the paper. “However, it is now possible to be more specific about the ideal age to stop.”

The new study was based on data from the US National Health Interview Surveya survey used to monitor the health of Americans, and the National Death Indexthe American database of death records.

Continues after advertising

The analysis included data collection from more than 550,000 adults who responded to questionnaires between January 1997 and December 2018 and were aged between 25 and 84 at the time of employment. Among those surveyed were smokers and people who had never smoked (defined as those who had smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime).

According to the National Death Index, about 75,000 people who participated in the study had already died by the end of 2019. Compared to those who never smoked, smokers had a significantly higher overall mortality rate, as well as death rates that were similarly higher than those who never smoked. higher for cancer, heart problems and lung problems.

White smokers of non-Hispanic origin have the highest death rates – up to three times higher than people who have never smoked. Non-white smokers, Hispanic and non-Hispanic, have a slightly lower death rate – twice that of nonsmokers.

These differences may be related to the fact that these people reported smoking fewer cigarettes per day, on average, started smoking older and did not smoke daily, when compared to whites.

“These results remind us that reducing smoking intensity (the number of cigarettes per day) can be one of the goals of tobacco control programs,” Pierce wrote in his analysis.

Continues after advertising

Pierce believes that having a smoking cessation age limit can potentially be motivating for young people trying to quit.

“Without a set goal, it’s tempting for smokers to abandon an attempt to quit with the excuse of ‘I don’t need to do this now,’” Pierce points out. “The study provides data for a goal to be established.”

The study has some limitations. The information was provided at a specific time in the interviewees’ lives, for example. That is, some of them may have stopped smoking or started smoking after being interviewed.

“Therefore,” the authors noted, “both the risks of smoking and the benefits of quitting smoking may be underestimated in this study.”

In any case, the fact is that the sooner an individual quits smoking, the lower the risk of premature death, especially for younger people.