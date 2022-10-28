What is the difference between Deep Web and Dark Web?

Currently, the internet is part of the lives of a large part of the world’s population. The network is used from work to leisure, whether to send documents or make purchases, everything is online. However, the connection also has its obscure and little-known parts, they are: the Deep Web and the Dark Web.

To understand what these obscure parts of the internet are, we need to consider that common connections such as social networks, shopping sites, news portals and other everyday things are in the most superficial part of the internet, also known as like Surface Web.

Deep Web and Dark Web can be considered sides of the same coin, but they have their particularities. Both are known for hosting sites and networks that are not indexed by conventional search engines.

What is the Deep Web?

It is possible to understand the Deep Web as the backstage of the internet, in this layer that crucial data for network maintenance are found that cannot be accessed by ordinary people, for example. In order to reach this data, it is necessary to have the exact address, in addition to the authorized credentials.

Image: Reproduction/ ESET Latam

In this part of the connection are fundamental information such as academic databases, medical records, financial records, national security information and so many others.

Those who browse the Deep Web do not necessarily want to commit crimes, but they just don’t want to be found on the common internet. You can think of this deeper part as accessing a regular website that needs a password.

For example, you can access the Gmail homepage, but to access your account you need to enter your ID, everything that comes after this login can be considered Deep Web.

What is the Dark Web?

This version is where most of the online dangers are. It is on the Dark Web where cybercriminals operate and where the most aggressive content is found, from those associated with drug trafficking, child exploitation, torture and many others.

This part of the internet is so used for this type of function because of its difficulty in identifying. Dark Web users are protected by powerful, hard-to-trace domains packed with encryption for data protection.

During the ESET 2022 Information Security Forum, held in Rio de Janeiro, ESET Latin America information security researcher Sol Gonzalez reported that Dark Web browsers are so concerned about being identified that they have adopted cryptocurrencies. as the official receipt for its services, as the assets prevent the user’s location.

Image: Reproduction/ ESET Latam

However, they still need other partners and even oranges to get these cryptocurrencies to become real-life money. “Dark Web cybercrimes work like real businesses, with different people working in different roles to complete a scam and get paid for it,” said Gonzalez.

How to regulate the Dark Web or the Deep Web?

ESET Brasil’s information security expert, Daniel Barbosa, reported that it is very difficult to regulate these networks, as there are no domains, as on the surface of the internet. That is, each person hosts and accesses what they want, but these people are hidden behind several layers of anonymity.

“There is no way to punish, because there is no way to know who is behind”, concluded the expert.

