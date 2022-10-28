what time does the soap opera start today, thursday (27/10)

In order not to miss anything in the new chapter of Travessia, it’s good to keep an eye on what time the soap opera starts today, Thursday, October 27th. The feuilleton airs earlier because of some changes in Globo’s schedule. In each region, a different reason will affect the time of the soap opera. For example, in São Paulo, the debate for governor will be held, while in Rio de Janeiro, a soccer match will be shown.

What time does the soap opera start today on TV Globo?

At 8:50 pm, the soap opera starts today on Rede Globo’s programming in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Brasília and various regions of the country. In Rio de Janeiro, the feuilleton starts 10 minutes earlier, at 8:40 pm.

For those who don’t like to sleep late, the good news is that the serial will start much earlier than usual and will have a total of 50 minutes. This screen time is less than the serial chapters usually have. The start of today’s episode starts right after the mandatory free political time (20:30 – 20:50).

Check out the schedule divided by regions:

In São Paulo, right after Travessia, the debate for governor will be shown, starting at 10:00 pm. Fernando Haddad (PT) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) will be present, who are running for office in the second round of the 2022 elections.

Afterwards, the program shows Jornal da Globo at 11:40 pm and then the telenovela Verdades Secretas II from 12:30 am.

In Rio de Janeiro, what time the soap opera starts today is at 8:40 pm, when the feuilleton is finished, the match between Vasco and Sampaio Corrêa for Série B of the Brazilian Championship will be broadcast. The game starts at 21:45.

Then, from 00:05, the telenovela Verdades Secretas II is shown. Unlike the programming in São Paulo, Jornal da Globo only starts at 1:00 am in Rio de Janeiro.

In Brasília, there will be no games or debates, after the soap opera Travessia, the viewer will be able to watch the movie O Contador at Cinema Especial. The feature film will be shown from 22:00 and has actor Ben Affleck, JK Simmons and Anna Kendrick in the cast.

The plot shows an autistic man who is excellent with numbers. He is hired by a company to work as an accountant and discovers a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.

Afterwards, the telenovela Verdades Secretas II will be shown from 00:05. Jornal da Globo starts at 1:00 am shortly thereafter.

In Minas Gerais, after what time the soap opera starts today, the Special Cinema will also be shown. However, the film broadcast will be different from Brasília. In Minas, the public will watch the feature De Pernas Pro Ar 3, starting at 22:00.

Starring Ingrid Guimarães, the film is the continuation of a successful comedy franchise in national cinema. In this third feature, the success of the Sex Delícia franchise makes Alice able to travel the world and visit different places, which affects her time with her family.

In the region, the schedule will be the same as in Minas Gerais. After Travessia, the public will watch the film De Pernas Pro Ar 3 at Cinema Especial from 10 pm onwards. Afterwards, the program shows Verdades Secretas II from 11:40 pm and shortly after Jornal da Globo, at 12:40 am.

*If you can’t find your region, check the programming details on the station’s official website: https://redeglobo.globo.com/

What will be in today’s chapter of Travessia (27)?

In this Thursday’s chapter of Travessia, Guerra will hand over the key to a construction company’s apartment to Ari. He will warn the boy that if he is going to assume a relationship with Chiara, he must nip his past in the bud. Gil will alert his friend about his choices.

Guida will not like Leonor’s arrival at his house and Oto will scold her son, Rudá, for harming Moretti. Oto and Rudá will help Moretti to record a video to redeem himself on the internet.

Karina will alert Brisa to Olímpia’s gossip and Helô will ask Yone to find out all the information about Brisa. Laís will realize that Stenio is hiding something when he asks the lawyer who Brisa is. Ari will tell Núbia that she will take Tonho to live with him in Rio de Janeiro. Helo will inform Creusa that Brisa was in the prison.

*Abstract provided by TV Globo and may change without prior notice

