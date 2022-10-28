WhatsApp beta for Android receives update with security news

WhatsApp has released a new update through its beta program on Google Play, bringing the 2.22.23.17.
In news, the app is working on a “keep your account safe” section with two-step verification. Although the feature already exists, WhatsApp will alert users who have not activated it yet.
Two-step verification is one of the most effective security methods today. WhatsApp lets you set up a secondary PIN that will be asked for after you enter your six-digit code, bringing an extra layer of security to your account.
In a future update to the WhatsApp beta for Android, the app plans to suggest that users enable dual-account verification, if they haven’t already enabled it, via a new section in the app.
As can be seen in the image, this section will be called “keep your account safe” and it recommends that users enable 2-step verification for added security. It is worth noting that the section makes it clear that WhatsApp will not force users to activate the functionality, as there is a button to close the window.
If you want to enable 2-Step Verification, open WhatsApp, click on the three dots at the top right, go to Settings, select Account and open 2-Step Verification.
Although two-step verification already exists in the app, this new “keep your account safe” section is still under development and is not expected to arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp.