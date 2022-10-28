WhatsApp: how to blur images through the app | apps

WhatsApp is testing a tool that allows you to blur images before sending in conversations. The feature can be useful for hiding specific parts of an image that will be shared, such as parts of a screenshot or sensitive messages. In tests carried out by TechTudo, the tool was available in the web and iPhone (iOS) versions, but had not been released in the messenger program in the Desktop and Android app. Check out, below, how to blur images by WhatsApp on computer and mobile.
How to blur images by WhatsApp on iPhone
Step 1. Open a conversation and tap the “+” icon. Then, select the “Photos and Videos” option;
Step 2. Choose the desired photo from the gallery. With the edit screen open, tap the pen icon;
Step 3. Select the dashed pen from the bottom menu. Then, slide your finger over the part you want to smudge;
Step 4. See the blurred image. At the end, tap “Ok” to confirm;
Step 5. Write a caption, if you want, and tap the little blue arrow to send.
How to blur images by WhatsApp Web
Step 1. Open a conversation and tap the paperclip icon. Then select “Photos and Videos”;
Step 2. Choose the desired photo on the computer and tap “Open”;
Step 3. With the edit screen open, tap the checkered transparency icon;
Step 4. A standard blurred area will be displayed on the screen. Move the edges to determine the area you want to blur;
Step 5. Use the slider to determine the amount of blur and tap the checkered icon to change the effect from pixelated to blurry. From the trash can icon, you can remove the effect. At the end, tap the little green arrow to send;
Step 6. The blurred photo will be sent immediately in the conversation.
