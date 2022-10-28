‘When he stops playing ball, no one will know who he is’, says Neto about Flamengo player

Presenter Neto spoke a controversial sentence about a Flamengo player during “The Ball Owners” this Thursday. When comparing historic players from Flamengo and Botafogo, he said that Everton Ribeiro will not be as well known after he retires from football.

– Everton Ribeiro, when he stops playing ball, will stop by the mall and no one will know who he is – fired Fiel’s idol.

The beginning of the discussion took place after Neto say that Flamengo’s three rivals in Rio de Janeiro are bigger than the red-black and that only four players from Botafogo have surpassed the history of the team from Gávea.

– With only four players shirt 7, Botafogo is already bigger than Flamengo: Garrincha, Jairzinho, Túlio and Maurício – he said.

Bruno Laurence, a Flemish reporter who was participating in the program as a guest, disagreed with the vision of the presenter of the program.

– Everton Ribeiro is much bigger than Túlio – said Bruno.

The program participants were divided in the discussion: Neto and Souza said that Túlio is bigger than Éverton Ribeiro, while Velloso and Bruno said the opposite. After the discussion, the Corinthians presenter spoke the controversial phrase about the red-black captain.