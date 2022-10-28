‘When I only have one job I consider my day off’: English single mother has 5 jobs to survive

Rebecca Kellaway
Rebecca Kellaway has a waitressing job, a caretaker job and three cleaning duties.

Every page of the calendar mounted on the wall in Rebecca Kellaway’s living room is filled with notes and highlights—some for her, some for her 10-year-old daughter. Most entries are in blue ink, and each one details work shifts. Sometimes there are three journeys written in a single day.

Kellaway is a waitress, caretaker and cleaning lady. When she is not working, the single mother takes care of her 10-year-old daughter.

“It’s a huge challenge,” says the 37-year-old, who lives in Norwich, UK. “When I only have one job, I consider my day off.”

She says she had to take a handful of part-time jobs because, as a single mother, she needed work flexibility to fit her daughter’s school commitments and vacation.

