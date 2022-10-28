where to watch the NBA game LIVE

Credit: Disclosure/Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat this Thursday (27th) in the regular season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The match will be played from 23:00 GMT, with live broadcast from the NBALeague Pass.

The Warriors are interspersing good and bad times this early season. In the championship ring handover game, the team prevailed during the third quarter and secured a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In the third game of the season, against the Sacramento Kings, the team dominated in the first half, especially in the second quarter, when they scored 50 points. On the other hand, in the two defeats suffered so far, the Golden State Warriors had problems allowing opponents to open big advantages in the beginning, such as the 18 points in the first half for the Denver Nuggets and the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns, aggravated by the second half, in which they were dominated.

The Heat’s start to the season is a little underwhelming. The team lost most of its games, with one of the only positive results being a win over the Toronto Raptors. Like tonight’s opponents, the Miami team is having trouble starting matches. After a good first quarter against the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat’s pace dropped from the second period, giving up a large lead. In the setbacks for the Boston Celtics and in the second confrontation against the Raptors, Miami’s performance was bad in the first period, already needing to “run behind” the marker from the beginning, not managing to catch up with the opponents.

DATASHEET

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS X MIAMI HEAT

Date: 10/27/2022, 11 pm

Arena: Chase Center

Where to watch: NBA League Pass