Who Agustn Almendra, midfielder of Boca quoted in Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro moves in the market in search of reinforcements for the dispute of Serie A of 2023. In dispute with Boca Juniors, the defensive midfielder Agustn Almendra is one of the names quoted for the next season, as published by ESPN Argentina. But, after all, who is he?

Almendra was born in Caseros, a city in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. At a young age, he started his career in Boca’s youth categories. He passed through the under-17 and under-20 categories of the Selection. In 2018, at the age of 18, he was promoted to the professional squad.

There were only five matches in the top team in the first year. Interestingly, one of them was precisely against Cruzeiro: the Xeneize victory by 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. In that opportunity, he entered in the 39th minute of the second half and debuted in the competition.

2019 was the highlight of the year. He made 23 appearances (18 as a starter) and scored one goal. The good start led Napoli to offer an impressive 29 million dollars to sign him, but then Boca president Daniel Angelici decided to turn down the offer because he believed the boy could increase in value.

After a 2020 with only seven games, he was again used more in 2021. The team’s owner, he made 33 games, scored four goals and provided two assists. Until, in 2022, he lost space in the squad – which caused a fight with coach Sebastian Battaglia.

Dissatisfied with the reservation, he complained to the coach and was removed for good. He apologized, but it didn’t work out. Even with the change of coach (Hugo Ibarra took over), he remained away from the games. This year, he took to the field just twice.

In all, he has 69 games, six goals, four assists and five titles (two Argentine Championships, one Argentine Cup, one Argentine Super Cup and one Argentine League Cup) for Boca.

Almendra in Brazil?

Faced with the adverse scenario, Almendra began to negotiate with clubs from other countries, such as Mexico and Brazil. He even discussed a transfer to Santos this season, but the deal was not closed. Now, it appears as a possible reinforcement for Cruzeiro.

Almendra has a contract with Boca only until the middle of 2023. Therefore, he can sign a pre-contract with another club from the beginning of next year. It is in this possibility that Cruzeiro is betting to try to strengthen itself with the promising midfielder, seen as a name with potential for resale.