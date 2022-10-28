who is he and how did he become famous

Fatemeh Khishvandknown since 2017 as “Angelina Jolie Zombie”is an Iranian girl who gained fame on social media for her strange distorted appearance and similar traits to the American actress, Angelina Jolie. In 2019, the character disappeared from the internet for being arrested, and now reappears exclusively for the Iranian channel. Rokna Newsshowing your true face.

In 2017, an Instagram profile called Sahar Tabar gains attention for using editing and makeup to create a controversial character, a “corpse” of the actress Angelina Jolie. The first news about the character said that she had undergone more than 50 plastic surgeries to look like the actress, reaching 500,000 followers on the social network.

The popularity caused many of her followers to question her about the veracity of the photos, which had clear visual distortions.

Sarah Tabar, Angelina Jolie Zumbi

Still in 2017, she tells the Russian newspaper Sputnik that he had not lied about the matter, ensuring that the images were manipulated and blaming local media interpretations for the rumor of veracity.

“It’s all makeup. Every time I post a photo, it makes my face even funnier. It’s my way of expressing myself, a kind of art. My followers know that,” the Russian platform said.

She also denied that she had any interest in looking like Angelina Jolie or the main character of the animation. The Corpse Bride, but confirmed having had at least three plastic surgeries to invest in her own self-esteem: a rhinoplasty, lip fillers and liposuction. The procedures, she said, cost 10 million Iranian rials.

In October 2019, aged 19, Fatemeh deleted her profile on the social network and was arrested along with two other women for her posts. She was charged with instigating violence, illegally buying property, insulting the country’s dress code and encouraging young people to commit blasphemy and corruption.

According to the newspaper IranWire, the prison in which Fatemeh was held is considered one of the worst for women in the country. In June 2022, the newspaper published a complaint about the prison, stating that there was a lack of food, frequent prescription of tranquilizers for inmates, contaminated water and overcrowding in cells.

the iranian journalist Masih Alinejad also commented on Twitter: “10 years in prison for the Iranian influencer who used makeup and Photoshop to become an Angelina Jolie zombie. She is only 19 years old. Her joke landed her in jail.”

Fatemeh Khishvand gained freedom this week, and made news by showing her face in public for the first time when giving an interview to the Iranian channel Rokna News.

“The internet was an easy way to get fame. It was much easier than becoming an actress. I will definitely never download Instagram on my phone again,” Fatemeh said in an interview.