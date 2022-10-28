Why Russia Stole Prince Grigori Potemkin’s Bones from Ukraine

KIEV – With this week’s Ukrainian attacks on the port city of Khersonoccupied by the Russians, Kremlin authorities assigned a team to go to an 18th century rock-built cathedral with a special mission: to steal the bones of the Russian prince. Grigori Aleksandrovich Potemkin.

Known as an 18th century conqueror, Potemkin’s memory remains present for Kremlin members dedicated to restoring the Russian empire. Potemkin was responsible for persuading his mistress, Catherine the Greatto be attached to Crimea in 1783; founded Kherson and Odesa, both located in Ukraine; and sought the creation of a “New Russia”, which stretched along what is now the southern coast of Ukraine, along the Black Sea.

When the Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded the Ukraine in February with the aim of restoring part of a long-lost empire, he invoked the image of Potemkin.

Ten months later, Putin’s army failed to march on Odesa and is threatened with expulsion in Kherson. New Russia’s grand plans are in jeopardy. But among Kremlin loyalists, belief in what they see as Russia’s legitimate empire still runs deep.

Painting by Russian statesman Grigory Alexandrovich Potemkin, author unknown and dated to the 19th century Photograph: Hermitage Museum

With this belief, the Kremlin-assigned team descended into the crypt located beneath a white marble headstone in St. Catherine’s Cathedral and took Potemkin’s remains. According to people who have visited the crypt, this is only possible after opening a trapdoor and descending through a narrow passage. At the end, a simple wooden coffin on a raised dais, marked with a single cross, is found.

Continues after advertising

Under the lid of the coffin, a small black bag contained Potemkin’s skull and bones, carefully numbered.

The Kremlin team made no effort to hide the theft – quite the opposite. The Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Balancesaid Potemkin’s remains had been taken from the town, located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, to an undisclosed location on the other bank of the river, as Ukrainian troops approached.

More from the war in Ukraine

“We transported to the left bank the mortal remains of the holy prince that were in St. Catherine’s Cathedral,” Saldo said in an interview broadcast on Russian television. “We transport Potemkin himself.”

Local Ukrainian activists confirmed that the church was looted and that, along with the bones, statues of venerated Russian heroes were removed. By the count of historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, author of the book “Catherine the Great and Potemkin”, it was the ninth time that Potemkin’s remains were stirred.

In an interview in 2000 shortly after the book was published, Montefiore said the Kremlin had contacted him to say how much Putin admired his work. However, the historian recently claimed that the Russian president has a profoundly flawed reading of history and that the war has turned to ruins the Ukrainian cities that Potemkin and the first Russian imperialists helped to build, such as Mariupol and Mikolaiv. “Potemkin would have despised Putin and everything he stands for,” he said.

According to Montefiore, Potemkin and Empress Catherine consider the southern region of Ukraine to be a cosmopolitan window to the future. Mediterranean, in which there is a vibrant mix of people of different ethnicities and national origins. The destruction of the region’s cities, Montefiore continued, put Putin in the role of destroyer of former triumphs.

Continues after advertising

Image shows Denis Pushilin (left), Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Vladimir Saldo (right). Pushilin and Saldo were appointed by the Kremlin as governors of the Donetsk and Kherson regions, respectively. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

The looting of Potemkin’s tomb is part of Russia’s efforts to erase Ukrainian identity. Several Ukrainian treasures, including Orthodox churches, national monuments and cultural heritage sites, were stolen or destroyed. Gold antiquities, which have been around for about 2,300 years, were taken by experts.

On October 24, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) documented the damage and destruction in more than 200 important sites of Ukrainian culture.

However, the bones of Potemkin, a famous military commander and statesman, give scope to the Kremlin’s actions. Both have a special place in history for Putin and the ultranationalists, according to Montefiore. With that in mind, the Russians try to fuse “the golden majesty of the Romanov Empire with the dark glory of a Stalinist superpower into something hybrid, modern and quirky.”

Russian authorities have not always viewed Potemkin and Catherine’s legacy with admiration – a fact evidenced by the history of what happened to Potemkin’s remains over the centuries.

According to the story told by Montefiore, Catherine ordered a grand funeral when Potemkin died in 1791 and took his body to Kherson, where it was laid out in a specially constructed tomb in a crypt.

Image taken on August 28 shows ruins of a building in Mariupol amid Russian military action in Ukraine. Photograph: AFP

Continues after advertising

When Catherine died in 1796, the site became an attraction for pilgrimages and because of this infuriated her son and successor, Paul I, who ruled Russia until he was assassinated in 1801. In his tenure, he ordered that Potemkin be buried in an unmarked grave. . Some reports suggest that he instructed an officer to crush and scatter the conqueror’s bones in a nearby region known as “Devil’s Throat”.

For years it was unclear whether the orders were carried out. In 1818, it was discovered that the remains were still in the crypt. In 1859 and 1873, the tomb was opened again to determine whether the remains were indeed those of the prince. A triangular-shaped hole in the skull, part of the embalming process, established that they were.

According to Montefiore, the remains were stirred up again during the Bolshevik Revolution. As the revolution raged, yellowed photographs of revolutionaries holding Potemkin’s bones and skull were taken.

In 1930, a young writer visited St. Catherine’s Cathedral, which the Communists had renamed the Kherson Anti-Religious Museum. In two exhibitions, he found “the skull of Catherine II’s lover Potemkin” and “the bones of Catherine II’s lover Potemkin”. Soon after the discovery, the remains were reburied in the crypt.

The grave was reopened in the 1980s by officials seeking to confirm the identity of the remains.

In carrying out research for the book, Montefiore personally went to Santa Carina Cathedral to see the remains, which he wrote were still stored in a simple black bag inside the wooden coffin.

It is unclear where they are now or what the Kremlin plans to do with them. Montefiore hopes that Potemkin’s remains will reach Russia, where they could appear in “a frighteningly gross, televised ultranationalism spectacle.”

Continues after advertising

If the Russians are expelled from Kherson, Putin’s ambition to conquer Odesa will escape even further and the dream of recreating the New Russia will be far away. And in this case, there will only be the remains of something that belongs to the past.