Windows 11 gets build 25231 with taskbar optimizations and more

This Thursday (27), the Microsoft made available another version of the Windows 11 for members of the developer-oriented Insider Preview channel. This is build 25231, which added some new features and traditional bug fixes.
The new build added new optimizations to the taskbar for tablets and fixes and recognition of several other known issues, as well as am new feature for Phone Link aimed at mobile phones Samsung.
Check out the changes and improvements of this new build below:
[Em geral]
- The change that started rolling out with Build 25179 to the spelling dictionary so that it now uses a language-neutral word list and syncs across all devices using the same Windows account is now available to all Windows Insiders in the channel of development. Users can toggle this feature in Settings > Accounts > Windows Backup > Remember My Preferences > Language Preferences. This currently only works with Microsoft accounts today, with AAD support coming later.
[Barra de tarefas otimizada para tablet]
- The tablet-optimized taskbar that started rolling out with Build 25197 is now available to all Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel, as are the system tray improvements that started rolling out with Build 25211 that include drag and drop .
[Entrada]
- The Simplified Chinese IME cloud suggestion feature that began rolling out with Build 25217 is now available to all Insiders on the Dev Channel.
Now, see the fixes included in this latest version:
[Definições]
-
Removed the backplate from UWP app icons in Apps > Default Apps and Apps > Website Apps.
-
Fixed the font used in the Wi-Fi section of the Quick Settings when Wi-Fi was off so that it is consistent with the other text in the Quick Settings
-
Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of certain network cameras unexpectedly not being added when you selected them under Bluetooth & Devices > Cameras.
-
Improved DPI recognition when launching setup.exe from a mounted ISO, so that the initial logo during preparation is no longer blurred in certain cases.
[Outro]
-
Fixed a rare issue where FindWindow and FindWindowEx may return an unexpected window.
-
Fixed an issue where you were sometimes unable to use FIDO to unlock your PC if it was connected to an external monitor with the laptop lid closed.
-
Fixed an issue that sometimes led to certain applications (such as Paint and Windows Terminal) crashing when trying to display a tooltip.
NOTE: Some fixes noted here in the Dev Channel Insider Preview builds may make their way into service updates for the released version of Windows 11.
Finally, Microsoft also stated that while some of these fixes are initially being released on the Dev Channel, they may make their way into service updates for the released stable version of Windows 11.