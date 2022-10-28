With a show by Luis Guilherme, Palmeiras thrashes Athletico-PR for the semifinal of the under-17 Brasileirão

the team of palm trees thrashed the Atletico-PR 4-1 this Thursday afternoon, for the semi-final of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, at Allianz Parque. With the result, Verdão led by coach Rafael Paiva takes the advantage of three goals for the return match, in Curitiba. Midfielder Luis Guilherme was the highlight of the match, with two goals.

Palmeiras opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Luis Guilherme. Arthur made a good move down the left and served the 16-year-old, who alone pushed the ball into the back of the net.

Athletico-PR tied 10 minutes later with Eduardo Kogitzki, who scored an Olympic goal in Aranha, leaving everything equal in style.

Verdão returned to the front in the first stage, again with Luis Guilherme, from the penalty spot. The youngster was brought down in the area and he converted the penalty, completely removing the Hurricane goalkeeper in the throw.

In the final minutes of the second half, Palmeiras extended with the right-back Gilberto, again from a penalty. This was the promise’s seventh goal in 26 games in the under-17 season.

Soon after, Verdão reached the fourth and final goal with forward Luighi, who came out in the face of the opposing goalkeeper and finished with category.

Palmeiras went to the field with: Spider; Gilberto, Fellipe Jack, Benedetti, Vareta; Vitor André, David Kauã, Arthur, Estêvão; Luis Guilherme and Thalys.

The return game of the semi-final of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship will be on November 10, under the control of Athletico-PR, in an undefined location. It is worth remembering that there is no criterion for a qualified goal away from home in the competition.

