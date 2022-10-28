With Luan’s goal in stoppage time, São Paulo beats Atlético-GO and remains in the G8







Photo: Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF / Gazeta Press

It was difficult, but the Sao Paulo follow in the G8 of Brazilian championship. receiving the Atlético-GO this Thursday, in Morumbi, for the 34th round of the competition, the team led by Rogério Ceni took the lead with Calleri, but saw the rival grow in the match, draw with a great goal by Baralhas and only not turn around thanks to several good defenses by Felipe Alves. But Luan, in the second half stoppage time, saved the Tricolor’s night, guaranteeing the very important 2-1 victory.

São Paulo, which was leaving the G8 because of Fortaleza’s victory, remains in the group that guarantees classification for the 2023 Libertadores and continues to depend only on itself to compete in the continental tournament next year.

São Paulo returns to the field next Tuesday, when they receive Atlético-MG, in Morumbi, at 21:30 (Brasília), in a direct confrontation in the fight for a spot in Libertadores. Atlético-GO faces Santos, in Goiânia, next Wednesday, at 19h.

The game

São Paulo started the game on good terms and almost opened the scoring after just three minutes, when Calleri fixed his head to Patrick, who, in turn, released the bomb from the entrance of the area, but the ball deflected in the rival defense and went out through the line. background. Atlético-GO responded shortly after, taking advantage of Colorado’s failure to pull a counterattack. Wellington Rato gave a deep pass to Airton, who hit the corner, demanding a save from Felipe Alves.

São Paulo continued to press and even scored in the 13th minute, when Luciano stamped the post, and Calleri completed it on the rebound, but the referee correctly called off the Argentine striker.

If Calleri was unlucky on the first move, minutes later he was happier. Luciano carried the ball through the middle and opened for Patrick on the left. Pantera crossed in the measure for Calleri on the second stick, and the Argentine striker completed in the first place, with no chance for goalkeeper Renan, putting Tricolor in front.

But after opening the lead, São Paulo relaxed and almost took the tie before the break. First, Moreira missed a pass on the way out of the ball, giving in to the counterattack, and Luiz Fernando released his foot, at first, from the edge of the area, taking paint off the bar. Afterwards, Felipe Alves had to do a real miracle, saving Airton’s low kick, on the rebound, and Churín’s header.

Second time

São Paulo tried to increase the score at the beginning of the second half, but lacked a bit of luck. At 12 minutes, Calleri crossed at the second pole, and Moreira moved to the middle of the area. The defense tried to cut and played against their own goal, forcing Renan to make a good save. Then it was Moreira’s turn to trigger Calleri in depth and the attacker hit a cross, sending it out.

Tricolor had one of its best chances of the game in a free-kick almost on the penalty area line. Galoppo rolled to Reinaldo, who arrived dropping the bomb, sending it very close to Atlético-GO’s goal.

But, unable to convert their chances, São Paulo ended up being punished in the 27th minute. Baralhas intercepted Rafinha’s launch, led the ball to the edge of the area and hit it with class, sending it into the angle, to score a great goal and leave everything the same in Morumbi.

A shuffle of gooollll⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lPrAszLgLg — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) October 27, 2022

Atlético-GO just didn’t turn the game around because of Felipe Alves. In the 35th minute, Luiz Fernando received inside the area and hit hard, forcing the São Paulo goalkeeper to make another great save to save his team at Morumbi. Then, at 43, Churín came face to face with the tricolor shirt 1, who made another great intervention.

But, practically in the last play of the game, Luan took advantage of the rebound at the entrance of the area to hit the goal the way he did, being awarded the winning goal and leaving the field cheered by the more than 17 thousand fans in the stands of Morumbi.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 1 ATLÉTICO-GO

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Date: October 27, 2022, Thursday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Cláudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (FIFA-RJ)

Public: 17,598 fans.

Income: BRL 713,730.00

Goal: Calleri, at 22 of the 1st quarter, Luan, at 48 of the 2nd quarter (São Paulo); Decks, at 27 of the 2nd quarter (Atlético-GO)

Yellow cards: Patrick (Sao Paulo); Wanderson, Willian Maranhão, Edson Fernando, Léo Pereira (Atlético-GO)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão and Léo; Moreira (Luan), Colorado (Galoppo), Rodrigo Nestor (Talles Costa), Patrick and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Edson Fernando, Lucas Gazal, Wanderson and Jefferson (Shaylon); Willian Maranhão (Marlon Freitas), Gabriel Baralhas and Wellington Rato; Airton (Léo Pereira), Diego Churin and Luiz Fernando (Jorginho).

Technician: Eduardo Souza.

