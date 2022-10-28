Xbox had record sales revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year

Yesterday (25th), the Microsoft revealed information about its operations in the first quarter of this fiscal year — and the results obtained by the company in 2022 look quite promising. In the end, company revenue from hardware sales rose 13%with Xbox achieving the company’s best results in the first fiscal quarter that ended on September 30 this year.

In addition to the increase in the sale of consoles and accessories, the company also announced slight increase in revenue from the sale of gameswhile the return with content and services dropped by 3% in the same period. In this case, Microsoft’s justification was that drop in the amount of first-party and third-party contentwith fewer new games coming to their platforms in the period under review.

Despite this, the report points out that such a drop may be partially offset by the growth in the number of subscribers to the Game Pass which, according to CEO Satya Nadella, has reached more than 20 million people to date. Still on the Game Pass, the aspect of subscription service focused on PC users would have grown 159% year after year.

Note: Microsoft just posted its 10Q filing, with the exact amount of Xbox revenue in fiscal Q1: $3.61B. That means year-on-year growth is somewhere near 0.47%. It’s still the best Q1 result ever reported for Xbox revenue, up from last year’s $3.59B. https://t.co/xUjhEuwPwG — Dom (@DomsPlaying) October 25, 2022

With the arrival of Christmas, Microsoft hopes to reach even more players. Nadella stated that, taking into account the end-of-year holidays, in 2022 his company offers the best added value for gamerspointing to the double Xbox Series S with the aforementioned Game Pass.

According to the CEO, almost half of the players who have purchased a Series S are “new to our ecosystem”. Despite the apparent negative feedback received by several developers, this result seems to indicate that the bet on a new generation console a little less powerful, but with a more affordable price, has been proving effective.

Finally, according to the independent analyst’s considerations DomsPlayingthe Xbox saw percentage increase of 0.47 year over year, with a total of $3.61 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year — about $200 million higher than the previous fiscal year.