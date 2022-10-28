Xbox’s Phil Spencer Thinks The Metaverse Is Just A Poorly Made Game For Now

The metaverse has been a hot topic for some time now, but it doesn’t look ready to impact the market in the short term. Even Phil Spencer – head of Xbox – spoke on the matter, explaining that not impressed with what was shown yetsince from their point of view they are just poorly made games.

Specifically, Spencer spoke during Wall Street Journal Live. As reported by Tom Warren of The Verge via Twitter, Spencer said: “Nowadays [o metaverso] It’s a poorly worked game. Creating a metaverse that is like a living room is not the way I want to spend my time in the world of metaverses it is that we are at an early stage and that will evolve“.

Phil Spencer at WSJ Live on the metaverse: “Today it’s a poorly built video game. Building a metaverse that’s like a living room is not how I want to spend my time. What I see in the metaverse world is that we’re at the early stage and this will evolve.” — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

In short, the metaverse for now is only in an early phase, a prototype from which we must evolve.

Furthermore, the concept of the metaverse is still unclear. In addition to the versions to imagine Ready Player One, for now the metaverse is a 3D virtual environment where you can have meetings (as it was in practice presented by Meta) or an entire game like Fortnite where you can follow shows and complete events (as well as play) along with friends and other players, while dressing up in costumes from various franchises.

It’s hard to say exactly when the metaverse will affect the people and earnings of the Meta, but right now the Facebook company is spending billions and billions of dollars in the metaverse.

