Xi Jinping wants China to lead the world by 2049

On the contrary, it has vigorously offered the China model as an alternative to the US and its allies, in essence, by promising to suppress efforts by US President Joe Biden’s government to curb the country’s development by depriving the Chinese market of chips and other advanced technologies. .

For now, investors aren’t confident it can do that. After Xi introduced the new Politburo Standing Committee, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday had its worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis and the yuan hit a 14-year low. Since then, market sentiments have cooled somewhat as Chinese officials have tried to reassure investors.

The party congress dashed hopes among investors that Xi was turning China into “a hybrid model of restrained capitalism and reformist communist philosophy,” said Gary Dugan, executive director of the Global CIO Office.

– The events of the past week only reinforce fears that Xi is pushing Chinese politics back towards communism. His opening view does not align with that of the West,” added Dugan.

Optimists see Xi’s consolidation of power helping to smooth policy implementation. In his team, Li as prime minister is known for supporting companies like Alibaba and Tesla in leading Zhejiang and Shanghai.

At the same time, however, Li also oversaw the two-month lockdown for Shanghai’s 25 million people earlier this year. And China still doesn’t have a clear path out of the Covid Zero policy, which has further damaged an economy already beset by a housing crisis and a technological clash with the West.

“National security is likely to be China’s top priority, given the unstable international environment,” said Vivian Zhan, an associate professor of Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The only thing Xi need not worry about is political stability, as there is still no one in China’s top leadership positions who can stand in his way. But that doesn’t mean his job will be any easier: the biggest problems around Covid, ownership, chips, Taiwan and an ideological battle with the US don’t have easy solutions.

“There is a contradiction between how self-confident the leadership appears to be, on the one hand, and how anxious it appears to be about security concerns, on the other,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor emeritus of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. .