Xiaomi announces the arrival of Redmi Note 12; recharge takes only 9 minutes | Cell

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 12 line in China. There are three new cell phones, with a 6.67-inch OLED screen, Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, much desired among gamers. They still bring Mediatek Dimensity 1080 CPU and 5G internet. In the Explorer Edition version, the manufacturer explained that the ultra-fast 210W charger restores the entire charge in just nine minutes.

The Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition has a suggested price starting at 2,399 yuan, which is equivalent to R$ 1,780, in direct conversion and without taxes. This model is an even more robust version of the “Pro Plus” and will be available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition brings the fastest charger in the category — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The phone has a camera set consisting of a 200 MP main sensor, another with a 12 MP ultrawide function, plus a 2 MP for macros, in addition to a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The model has a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the second most expensive smartphone in the lineup, with a suggested price starting at 2,099 yuan (R$ 1,550). This version has the same camera set as the Explorer Edition, but with a larger 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, its charger is inferior, with “only” 120 W of power. According to the manufacturer, it would be enough to get a full charge in 19 minutes.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a 120 W charger and a 5,000 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The phone has configurations ranging between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, as well as between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a suggested price from 1,699 yuan (R$ 1,250) and a more modest hardware configuration. Unlike the two brothers, this device has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor that, despite having fewer megapixels, tends to offer more image quality and is present in other high-end devices such as the recently launched Asus Zenfone 9, for example.

Redmi Note 12 Pro will be available in China in blue or pink colors — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 12 Pro charger has 67W and tends to fully charge the battery in up to 46 minutes, according to data provided by the company. This is the model with the most versions available, as the consumer will be able to choose from 6 GB, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

All three handsets have an NFC sensor, support for Wi-Fi 6, a 3.5mm port for connecting wired headphones and come standard with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

Standard Redmi note 12 is available in three colors — Photo: Handout/Xiaomi

At an event held this Thursday (27), the conventional Redmi Note 12 was also presented, with the same size and screen characteristics, but with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 48 MP main camera, selfie camera of just 8 MP and storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB. The available RAM memory can be 4GB, 6GB or 8GB. Its battery is also 5,000 mAh, but the model comes with a lower-performance 33W charger in the box.

It is not yet known whether the new smartphones will reach the Brazilian market.