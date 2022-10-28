Xiaomi Book Air 13 arrives as one of the thinnest in the world and 12th generation Intel chip

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 was announced by the Chinese manufacturer this Thursday (27). At first, one of the highlights is the fact that it is an ultrathin with one of the smallest thicknesses in a notebook with Windows: 12mm. In addition, the product comes with a full keyboard, including number keys, which many users like.

As for the specifications, it is worth remembering that most of them were leaked the day before (26) and were confirmed at launch. That is, it comes with a 13.3-inch OLED screen, 2880 x 1800 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate, in addition to having touchscreen support.