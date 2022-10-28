Xiaomi Book Air 13 arrives as one of the thinnest in the world and 12th generation Intel chip

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 was announced by the Chinese manufacturer this Thursday (27). At first, one of the highlights is the fact that it is an ultrathin with one of the smallest thicknesses in a notebook with Windows: 12mm. In addition, the product comes with a full keyboard, including number keys, which many users like.
As for the specifications, it is worth remembering that most of them were leaked the day before (26) and were confirmed at launch. That is, it comes with a 13.3-inch OLED screen, 2880 x 1800 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 60 Hz refresh rate, in addition to having touchscreen support.
The processor, in turn, is a 12th generation i5 or i7 of the U series, which is used to classify Intel’s low-energy chips, being the best options for products in this category. In general, this type of component also helps to save more battery and in the case of the Xiaomi Book Air 13, the promise is 12h of autonomy for the 58.3 Wh item.
In the charging part, the manufacturer’s notebook comes with a charger that has a power of 65W. The laptop’s storage is 512GB in both versions and it comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Finally, it comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connections.
Another Xiaomi release was the Book Pro 2022, which arrived with a 4K screen and a dedicated GPU. As for the Book Air 13, the MSRP is 4,999 Yuan (R$3,653 in direct conversion) for the Intel Core i5 model and 5,599 Yuan (R$4,091) for the Core i7 version.