Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K with 31% off on AliExpress

For those who enjoy watching series and movies on streaming, AliExpress lowered the price of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick by 31% – a dongle-type device that, when connected to the TV, allows you to watch the main content platforms on demand.

The gadget runs Android TV 11, delivers 4K resolution images and comes with a remote with Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled by voice commands.

Among the compatible services are Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO Max, Spotify, Twitch, Disney+, among others. In addition, it allows you to play games available on Google Play.

The user experience is similar to other dongles on the market, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick (link here), Chromecast (link here) or Apple TV (link here). As long as it has an HDMI port, they turn any TV into a “Smart TV”, even those older models or models that the system no longer supports for modern streaming platforms.

At the time of writing this article, the price of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is between R$ 236.92 and 273.04, depending on the accessories included, with the product being shipped with free shipping to Brazil.

For more information or to purchase the dongle on offer, click here!

Take advantage and also check out other AliExpress offers: