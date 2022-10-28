Xiaomi on offer: Poco M4 Pro with 30% off on AliExpress

The Poco M4 Pro, one of the most sold cell phones on AliExpress, has a good discount of 30%, going for less than R$ 1,400 (direct offer link).

The smartphone is a good option for those who want access to the new 5G network, but do not want to spend a lot on an intermediate or high-end smartphone.

It comes with the Dimensity 810 chip, has a 6.6-inch screen — with a refresh rate of 90 Hz — and versions with 4GB and 6GB RAM, as well as 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The main camera of the device has 50 megapixels, 119° wide angle and 16 MP selfie. The battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging of 33 W – with the battery being charged to 100% in 59 minutes and having autonomy of 16 hours of video playback.

In the AliExpress offer, the Poco 4 Pro can be purchased at prices between BRL 970.86 and BRL 1,339.28depending on the amount of memory and internal storage.

The prices and conditions informed here can be changed at any time depending on the dollar exchange rate. The product is shipped with free shipping to Brazil, but it can be taxed at the IRS customs.

