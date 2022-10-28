Xiaomi presents the new Redmi Note 12, Pro and Pro+ with cameras up to 200MP – All in Technology

Xiaomi announced several smartphones this Thursday (27) in the Chinese market. Although the highlight is the Redmi Note 12 Explorer, three other models were also made official, the new Redmi Note 12, 12 Pro and Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+

Speaking of features, the new Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ have 6.7″ FHD+ 120 Hz OLED screens. Both include the powerful Dimensity 1080 chip and have variants with up to 12GB/256GB of RAM and storage.

On cameras, the Pro+ impresses with its 200MP main rear lens, while the Pro houses a simpler 50MP lens. Both enjoy an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth and 16MP selfie. In addition, they have a 5,000 mAh battery, but the Pro supports fast charging up to 67W, while the Pro+ goes up to 120W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12

As for the standard Note 12, it comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For photos, it has an 8MP front lens for selfies and video calls, a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

For hardware, Xiaomi added a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage. Plus, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Android 12 right out of the box.

Availability and pricing

All three smartphones mentioned in this article will be available in China from November 1st. As for pricing, the standard model will start at CNY 1,199 (about R$ 885), while the Pro and Pro+ will start at CNY 1,699 and CNY 2,199 (R$ 1255 and R$ 1624, respectively).