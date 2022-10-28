You could be at risk! Malware steals data from 167,000 cards

More than 167,000 credit cards had their data stolen. In short, information such as customer name, card number and CVV were leaked. The claim comes from researchers at Group-IB who identified two pieces of malware – software created to cause damage and steal things – at points of sale.

The specialists in cybersecurity identified the MajikPOS and Treasure Hunter viruses. Both are capable of extracting the most sensitive data from customers who become victims. The content of the data is sold by hackers, who can profit up to US$ 3.34 million from the sale of the information.

Stolen credit card data

After selling the data in question, the buyer is able to use it to commit numerous crimes, such as frauds bank. They use victims’ credit card information and make purchases in addition to various bank transfers. You need to be very careful.

According to the investigation carried out by the experts, the stolen credit card data is largely from US bank customers. About 97% of cases.

Despite this, sensitive data was also extracted from customers in other parts of the world. There are records in: Puerto Rico; Peru; Panama; UK; Canada; France; Poland; Norway and Costa Rica. Based on what has been disclosed so far, Brazilian customers have not yet been reached. At least that’s what it seems.

Furthermore, according to Group-IB specialists, the origin of the cybercriminals has not yet been identified. The theft of sensitive data reinforces the importance for customers to keep checking accounts up to date, always observing movements and any suspicious changes.

It is also important to keep the antivirus installed on the computer and always use security measures against intrusions. As if that were not enough, it is essential that they pay close attention to the sites and that they inform personal and banking data only on official portals to reduce the risks of having them misused.