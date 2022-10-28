You no longer need a credit card to use Vivo Easy – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Vivo Easy It is a cell phone plan that usually offers excellent value for money, but the requirement for a credit card ended up alienating potential interested parties who do not use the payment method. Not anymore: the service finally gained Pix’s option to buy packages and services.

Vivo Easy (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

With the new feature, Vivo Easy is more democratic, as payment by credit card is no longer mandatory. The Pix purchase process remains the same, and a Copy & Paste Pix code is generated after closing the cart.

With the code generated in the Vivo Easy app, the customer must pay Pix directly through the application of their bank or digital wallet. According to the operator, the purchase is validated immediately after the transaction. It is possible to use Pix both for single packages and for the Vivo Easy Prime monthly plan.

Despite being a welcome novelty, Pix took a while to arrive on Vivo Easy. The instant payment service has been in operation since 2020, and was already available on other cell phone plans, including competitor Claro Flex.

Vivo Easy is cheap and can be good value for money

One of the main advantages of Vivo Easy is that the services do not expire — it is possible to buy 100 GB of internet and use it for an entire year, for example. With this, the plan can be advantageous for various usage profiles, but especially for those who use little mobile internet, don’t make calls every day or just want to use WhatsApp.

Vivo Easy also has a version Prime, with monthly payment, unlimited calls and WhatsApp at will, which makes it closer to conventional plans. However, the internet package also does not expire, even if the customer returns to the conventional Vivo Easy.

The new Vivo Easy Prime Essential is an example of good value for money: the package costs BRL 29.90 per month and includes unlimited calls, WhatsApp without discounting the franchise and 6 GB of internet, in addition to BRL 10 in cashback that can be reversed in another 1 GB or unlimited app daily.

Check out the complete guide on Vivo Easy, which explains all the mechanics, prices of the digital plan and who it’s worth.