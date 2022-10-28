You no longer need a credit card to use Vivo Easy – Tecnoblog

O Vivo Easy It is a cell phone plan that usually offers excellent value for money, but the requirement for a credit card ended up alienating potential interested parties who do not use the payment method. Not anymore: the service finally gained Pix’s option to buy packages and services.

