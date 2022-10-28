Youtube changes the way to view shorts, live streams and long videos

O Youtube will change the way the user sees the contents in the web version or in the application. Now the service will have a separate tab for live streams, shorts and long videos. Recently, the site underwent an interface design change that brought improved video control. In general, the change comes to the content creators page. In this sense, when accessing the channel, it will be possible to see the number of subscribers and also the highlighted videos of that producer. At the top, you can see a separate tab for each type of video made.

The information of the change comes from Google itself, which released on the Youtube support page this Thursday (27). According to TeamYoutubethe measurement was made based on community feedback and the idea behind it is to make it easier for viewers to discover the type of content that is most enjoyable for each of them. As you might expect, each tab will only contain videos of the type it flags. In this way, in “shorts”, there will only be content from short productions, those that have a maximum duration of 60 seconds. Likewise, the logic applies for both live streams and longer video tabs.

Since these other types of videos were all together in a single tab, the change helps to make the content more organized within the platform, which considered leaving 4K resolution only for premium subscribers, but gave up on the idea after negative reaction from people. . According to Youtube, the visual change is already happening for both the app and the web version of the service.

Source link