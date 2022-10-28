Zac Efron appears unrecognizable on the set of a new movie – something very different from the Troy Bolton from High School Musical – Film News

Zac Efron underwent an impressive physical change to play professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the film The Iron Claw.

High School Musical marked an entire generation, with Zac Efron in the role of Troy Bolton. That’s why the actor’s transformation for his new film, The Iron Claw, is impressive, where he will play the wrestler Kevin Von Erich and appeared unrecognizable on set.

In photos from the set of The Iron Claw, the actor appeared even stronger and more muscular, as well as tanned and with very different hair than his natural one for this new role – which, of course, went viral on social media and generated several memes in the media. Internet. Check out Zac Efron’s stunning transformation below:

Directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw is a drama starring Zach Efron as Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving son of professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich, patriarch of the wrestling dynasty who rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s. Jeremy The Bear’s Allen White will play Kevin’s brother Kerry, while Maura Tierney will appear as his mother Doris Von Erich and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich. The title “The Iron Claw” is a reference to the family’s famous submission signature in fights.

Physical transformations affected Zac Efron’s health



Paramount Pictures



This isn’t the first time Zac Efron has had a significant change in his physique for a Hollywood role. In preparation for Baywatch (2017), with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario, the training routine took a toll on the actor’s mental and physical health.

“I started to develop insomnia and fell into a really bad depression for a long time. Something about that experience burned me. I had a hard time getting back to normal. Ultimately, they put the side effects down to taking too many diuretics for too long, and that ended up screwing something up.”

According to Zac Efron, he took diuretics, underwent intensive training and ate the same three meals every day. At the time of filming the production, he would wake up at 4 am to exercise, regardless of the recording time. He also said that the look of his body for Baywatch is not the ideal type of image to achieve. “There is little water in the skin. It’s fake, it looks like CGI. To get to this body, it required me to take these drugs. I prefer to have an extra percentage of body fat.”

Zac Efron became known for starring in the beloved hit trilogy High School Musical (2006 – 2008). The actor was also featured in the films Hairspray (2007), Neighbors (2014), Neighbors 2 (2016), The Greatest Showman (2017), Baywatch (2017) and Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of (2019). In 2022, Efron was in Flames of Vengeance and Operation Beer.

The Iron Claw It still doesn’t have an official release date, but it should be released in 2023.