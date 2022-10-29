Continuing our special of 13 filming nominations available on streams, let’s now quote some productions from Star+. When the Disney+ arrived in Brazil, everyone wanted to know when Casa do Mickey would add the main Fox titles or works let’s say more “adults”.

O Star+, then, which today has just over 900 films available in its catalogue, came to fill this gap. Among the great releases available, the Oscar-winning or classic movies, we list very popular titles, but that many people don’t even realize are available on this platform.

Don’t forget to comment if you’ve seen them all and if there are others as good in the Star+ which deserves a place on a second future list. And stay tuned that there will be many more tips from other streamings, in case you are more interested in this series. Let’s go to the list!

bumblebee (2018)

When they announced it ‘bumblebee‘, the spin-off of the already frayed franchise’transformers‘, a light of hope was lit regarding the approach of this new title – even though it was based on the universe already undertaken. Fortunately, the director Travis Knight brought a new breath to the series, delivering a lighter adventure influenced by Spielberg’s works, such as ‘ET – The Extraterrestrial‘. the protagonist Hailee Steinfeld it also gave another dynamism and a more organic tone to the plot in question, which has heroes and villains, but is functional and captivating. The call ‘transformers‘ of good.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect (2018)

The last movie released from the cineseries that is the goose that lays the golden eggs of Tom Cruise‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect‘, doubled the number of action scenes, and not only that, they got even more daring and insane. the arrival of Henry Cavill how a ruthless henchman gave the franchise a 007 face, which had already flirted with it at the entrance of The Syndicate organization – much like Specter in the James Bond films. What we have is a crazy story where what matters at the end of the day are the wild shots perfectly orchestrated by Cruise and the filmmaker. Christopher McQuarrie.

The suspects (2013)

Even though he was nominated for an Oscar for the Canadian film ‘fires‘, Denis Villeneuve exploded in Hollywood with the sensational thriller ‘The suspects‘, which was a mixture of two films by David Fincher‘Zodiac’ and ‘seven‘. Villeneuve, however, in addition to bringing a more desperate and somewhat brutal situation, it left as a background a very interesting concept of labyrinths, where all the characters in the long sought to follow paths they had no idea, especially with regard to their own minds. . The cast is then spectacular, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Paul Dano in visceral roles.

The social network (2010)

‘The social network‘ definitely marked the change in style of the great filmmaker David Fincher, which always bet on a thriller and pulsating language for a more analytical bias and frigid aesthetics. Something that would intensify in the series ‘House of Cards‘, and that married like a glove to tell the peculiar story that was the creation of Facebook. The minimally detailed roadmap created by Aaron Sorkin was fundamental to create the persona of Mark Zuckerbergmasterfully interpreted by Jesse Eisenberg, which looks like a dialogue machine gun. The whole atmosphere, the exciting plot and a huge range of characters make ‘The social network‘ one of the great films of David Fincherwhich is no small feat.

Gone Girl (2014)

David Fincher decided this time to combine a little of his two styles, he brought his investigative and curious touch and added to the colder and more analytical touch of recent works. ‘Gone Girl‘ is an adaptation of the well-known book by Gillian Flynnabout lies and appearances, with dubious characters and full of moments that lead the viewer to build a perspective that has little to do with the truth that will be revealed. Rosamund Pike became even more disputed and seen as one of the most promising actresses today, because, in fact, her character is absurdly scary.

deadpool 2 (2015)

After the first and sensational ‘Deadpool‘, Ryan Reynolds returned with more characters, like Cable and Domino, and a lot of insanity in the equally hilarious and anarchic sequel called just ‘deadpool 2‘. It’s everything you’d expect from a sequel, as it’s even better than the original. It’s a film that prides itself on speaking to a geek universe, but here in the Deadpool universe, being a nerd means something much broader, reaching the LGBTQ universe, empowering all segments “discarded” by the industry, while being witty, respectful and very scrotum.

logan (2017)

Hugh Jackman’s farewell (?) in the role of Wolverine, or rather, of Logan, was one of the most sensational things ever produced within the subgenre of films based on comic books. Using all the emotional and storytelling baggage that the character carried over the course of several X-Men films and solos, the director James Mangold delivers a film that is actually an exquisite, visceral, and moving character study. Able to bring tears to the toughest fan. In fact, the film is right there to break the standards of a macho like Logan, who has always wandered the world alone for several decades, but who has his heart tamed by the arrival of his “younger female version”.

Run! (2017)

No wonder ‘Run!’ is considered one of the great films of recent times, as it brings a fierce criticism to white liberalism that considers itself empathetic towards blacks, but with the condition that this does not harm the control of whites. Peele does not address neo-Nazis or people who would curse black people. That would be a lost cause. A satire that is a masterful exercise in tension, which isn’t afraid to reveal brutal violence, but always knows the right time to shatter anxiety and terror with a perfectly executed joke. Jordan Peele managed to bring together horror, fiction, comedy and break even brought the racial issue into the conversation making a film that at the same time entertains.

black swan (2010)

Beth MacIntyre (Winona Ryder), the prima ballerina of a company, is about to retire. The post goes to Nina (Natalie Portman), but she has serious personal issues, especially with her mother (Barbara Hershey). Pressed by Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), a demanding artistic director, she starts to see unfair competition from her colleagues, especially Lilly (Mila Kunis). In the midst of all this, she seeks perfection in rehearsals for the biggest challenge of her career: playing the Swan Queen in an adaptation of “Swan Lake”. In ‘black swan‘, Darren Aronofsky combines all these elements, creating something subversive and thought-provoking. Is everything we see inside the mind – hers and his, the character and the creator – or is it something that only exists from the moment it is being shared with us? The spectator is part of the process, and it is precisely this recognition and identification that makes this experience so powerful and meaningful.

extermination (2002)

Danny Boyle did an excellent job in ‘extermination‘, managing to transition well from tense scenes of unbridled action to those that need a greater dramatic charge. It also uses the soundtrack well, including moments of rapturous silence. A pulsating film from start to finish, which leaves the viewer feeling tense throughout its exhibition and which, together with the ‘Dawn of the Dead‘ made zombies taken seriously again.

a silent place (2018)

‘a silent place‘ shows a post-apocalyptic reality, where Earth’s population has been decimated by a terrifying entity that attacks when it hears the slightest hint of noise. On a farm in the United States, we follow a family from the Midwest who tries to remain completely silent to survive the threat that haunts their home. With a script full of tension, the silence that for many can seem monotonous, becomes nothing less than the key piece that involves the entire plot and this was one of the greatest successes of the work. Everything here works. From the mood to the scares, which can make you jump out of your chair, to the moments of silence brilliantly staged by the sensational cast.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

‘terminator‘ is my favorite movie pop saga/franchise – at least the first two are wonderful. And seeing this Dark Fate I had similar sensations, unlike the last three. That’s because this new film works as a celebration, a reunion or the passing of a legacy. It is obvious that the feature does not have the shine of a ‘The force awakens‘, even by scope, but just like the return of ‘Star Wars‘, this one recreates key moments from the franchise, brings back iconic characters and inserts figures that should follow as symbols of a new generation. The plot of this “official continuation” is quite simple and easy to understand. The opposite of Genesys, which cited timelines and other nonsense. The intention here is exactly to miss the sensational Sarah Connor and see Arnold’s aged T-800 in action. And in that sense it works well. Tim Miller and his writing team deliver something honest. I also loved that they talked about immigrants so vehemently.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

‘Inglourious Basterds‘ is considered by many to be the most mature film of Quentin Tarantino, because, despite the director bringing all his signs and styles, he maintains a more sober and elegant narrative. Rewriting history and “avenging” millions of victims of the Nazis, Tarantino created a spectacular group and put the hunt for Hitler and his minions. He brought wonderful characters like the hilarious Lieutenant Aldo Raine from Brad Pitt and the brilliant Hans Landa de Christoph Waltz. And what is the scene of the cinema being set on fire? A simply wonderful film!

