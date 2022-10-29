16 Mystery Movies Like Glass Onion To Check Out Before The Knives Out Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the most anticipated Netflix original movies of the year. Knives Out was a big hit in 2019, and the streamer jumped at the chance to get in on the action, securing the exclusive rights to two sequels in 2020. Output check: The best Netflix original movies

The first sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 smash hit sends famed investigator Benoit Blanc on a new case, this time in Greece. A tech billionaire invites his friends to his private island for a special getaway. When one of them turns up dead, everyone is a suspect and Blanc is called in to solve the mystery. Daniel Craig returns as a private detective, joined by an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix on December 23, following a limited week-long run in November. You can check the link below.

Netflix Netflix is ​​still the leading premium streaming service with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to watch, including its ever-growing list of original movies and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and more.

Films like Glass Onion: A Knives Mystery

Knives (2019)

Perhaps an obvious choice, but if you haven’t seen Knives Out yet, it’s the best movie like Glass Onion, and you’ll probably want to check it out before the sequel. When a wealthy crime novelist dies under mysterious circumstances, his eccentric family has obvious motives. Benoit Blanc is called upon to help root out the killer in this hilarious mystery and social satire that will keep you guessing – and laughing.

Brick (2005)

Rian Johnson was no stranger to the mystery genre when he made Knives Out. His first feature, Brick, is a teen drama told as a mystery noire. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a schoolboy trying to get to the bottom of his ex-girlfriend’s death. That means infiltrating cliques and entering a teenage criminal underworld that stands in your way. Clever dialogue, dark themes, and top-notch performances make this book a must-see for fans of Johnson and the mystery genre.

starz Starz offers thousands of movies and TV shows for streaming, including acclaimed exclusive original TV series.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Much darker in tone than Knives Out or Glass Onion, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a tremendous thriller from director David Fincher, and stars Daniel Craig as a man investigating a crime involving a wealthy and dysfunctional family. The late Christopher Plummer also appears as patriarch in a role awaiting his turn in Knives Out. Based on the Swedish novel of the same name by Stieg Larsson, the film sees a disgraced reporter working with a troubled and brilliant hacker to find out what happened to a woman who disappeared 40 years earlier.

hulu Hulu not only offers thousands of movies and TV shows to stream, but also original shows and movies like The Handmaid’s Tale. You can upgrade to Hulu Plus Live TV to get live channels, including your local stations.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Anglo-EMI film distributors

Benoit Blanc clearly owes a debt to the fictional investigators of the past, but perhaps none as much as Hercule Poirot. In this first adaptation of the famous story, Poirot is returning home aboard the famous Orient Express after solving a big case. But their smooth journey is cut short when a passenger is killed and Poirot must get to work. Soon, he realizes that every passenger has a motive in the billionaire victim’s murder. The isolated setting and rich victim make Murder on the Orient Express an obvious choice among films like Glass Onion.

A Simple Favor (2018)

Blending comedy and mystery beautifully, the underrated A Simple Favor is directed by Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig and stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding. When a vlogger’s glamorous new friend mysteriously disappears, she decides to investigate. But she may not be ready for the deluge of revelations.

Clue (1985)

Based on the famous board game, Clue sees six victims of blackmail gathered in a mansion where they will be guests of someone who knows their dark secrets and threatens to use them. But when their host dies, suddenly all the guests are suspects with equally damning motives.

Show time Showtime offers great movies and some of the best and most innovative original TV shows, and you can get it all for one low monthly price.

Confess, Fletch (2022)

Based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name, Confess, Fletch is the third film in the Fletch franchise, with Jon Hamm taking on the title role of Chevy Chase. In it, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while investigating an art theft. Now, he has to prove his own innocence.

The Nice Guys (2016)

Shane Black brings his signature dark humor to this despicable murder mystery starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. A missing woman brings together an unlucky private detective and an enforcer who soon realizes he’s become embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy in this buddy comedy with a twist.

Netflix Netflix is ​​still the leading premium streaming service with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to watch, including its ever-growing list of original movies and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and more.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Perhaps the greatest comedy noire of all time, The Big Lebowski by the Coen brothers brings a comic twist to Raymond Chandler’s crime novels such as the great sleep. With the keen private eye replaced here by a hapless slacker, the mystery of a missing trophy wife brings together larger-than-life characters as “The Dude” tries to figure out who’s pulling the strings.

Murder by Death (1976)

Five famous detectives are gathered for a dinner where their host reveals he is planning an unsolvable murder. If one of them can decipher it, the winner will take home $1 million. But before the deadline, his host’s butler is killed, complicating the already difficult case.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

One of the best detective films of all time, The Long Goodbye by Robert Altman is based on the novel of the same name by Raymond Chandler and features The Big Sleep detective Philip Marlowe. After helping his old friend, Marlowe discovers that the man’s wife has been killed. Now, he has to find out what happened and if he is an accomplice, while working the case of a woman with a past with his friend.

Rope (1948)

An Alfred Hitchcock classic often celebrated for its queer subtext, Rope is a stunning film, shot to look like one continuous take. Before giving a dinner party, two men murder their friend, strangling him with a piece of rope, and hide the body in a trunk that serves as a buffet table for their guests, including the philosophy professor who inspired the murder. Can the night be planned without anyone finding out about your crime?

Peacock NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service offers many great movies and TV shows to stream on demand, as well as live news and sports. Best of all, you can watch a lot of content for free or watch it all with a paid subscription starting at just $4.99 a month.

Ready or Not (2019)

A movie rich like Glass Onion and the original Knives Out, Ready or Not takes the horror route rather than the mystery, though there’s more than a little comedy here too. A young woman who marries a wealthy family has to fight for her life on her wedding night. Believing in a pact of generations with a spirit, the family periodically has to hunt its youngest members to death to ensure their continued prosperity. This one might not be that easy to kill though.

Murder Mystery (2019)

With Glass Onion moving the Knives Out franchise to Netflix, it’s only fitting to include another Netflix murder mystery from the streamer’s poster boy: comedian Adam Sandler. In Murder Mystery, a New York police officer and his hairdresser wife (played by Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, respectively) are trying to enjoy their vacation when they are forced to help solve a murder on a billionaire’s yacht.

Game Night (2018)

An outrageous comedy, Game Night sees a group of friends embark on a massive murder mystery mission, but they soon realize the game might not be staged, and they could all be in very real danger if they don’t get to the bottom. of the mystery using your skills on game night.

Zero Effect (1998)

Not particularly well-received when it was released in the ’90s, Zero Effect is nonetheless an interesting and fun mystery comedy. It stars Ben Stiller and Bill Paxton. Based a little loosely on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes short story “A Scandal in Bohemia”, the film follows an eccentric private investigator and his assistant trying to solve a blackmail case involving a businessman.

These are just a few of the mystery movies like Glass Onion that are worth checking out if you’re a Knives Out fan.

What are your favorite murder mysteries? Let us know in the comments.

Netflix Netflix is ​​still the leading premium streaming service with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to watch, including its ever-growing list of original movies and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and more.