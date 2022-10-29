5 Witch Movies to Watch on Halloween

On October 31st, Halloween is celebrated (known in Brazil as Dia das Bruxas). This date is a European tradition that began in mid-1845. Years later, the celebration became a popular party in the United States and even appreciated by Brazilians.

But what are witches? During the Middle Ages, women who mastered medicinal herbs and who helped in curing diseases were considered witches. They were believed to cheat divine laws using rituals. In addition, they were persecuted and accused of witchcraft and, consequently, murdered.

Unlike in the past, the image of the witch is part of the popular imagination to this day. It is even present in movies, series, books and even children’s stories. So, to enjoy Halloween, we have selected 5 movies about witches for you to watch.

1. Witches Convention (2020)

witches’ convention (Photograph: Disclosure/Warner Bros. Picture )

That movie is an adaptation of a 90s classic of the same name. The plot tells the story of Luke, a 7-year-old boy who, after losing his parents in a car accident, goes to live with his grandmother. Afraid of witches, she decides to take her grandson to a luxury hotel. While hosting, he comes across a convention of witches who wish to turn children into mice. However, the boy is not unharmed and ends up becoming a guinea pig for the experiment. As a mouse, he tries to prevent them from turning all other children. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer and is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Where to watch: Star+ and Google Play Movies & TV.

2. Abracadabra 2 (2022)

Abracadabra (Photograph: Playback / Disney+ )

The sequel to the great 90’s Halloween classic got a sequel after almost 30 years! In Abracadabra 2, the Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, are back. O long, originally called Hocus Pocus 2, it shows the sisters seeking revenge after being resurrected by three high school teenagers. The cast also includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, among others.

Where to watch: Disney+.

3. John and Mary: Witch Hunters (2013)

John and Mary: Witch Hunters (Photograph: Publicity/Paramount Pictures )

THE plot tells the story of John (Jeremy Renner) and Mary (Gemma Arterton) who, after being abandoned by their parents in a dark forest, end up in a witch’s house. After managing to escape the hut, they become witch hunters. As adults, they are hired by authorities to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of children in the community where they live. However, this mission puts them in front of the Black Witch (Famke Janssen), who is willing to destroy their lives.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

4. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Photograph: Reproduction/Warner Bros. pictures )

Newt Scamander is a magizoologist who arrives in New York with his briefcase, a magical object in which he carries magical creatures collected during travels. However, with the flight of some of these beings, the North American wizarding community fears the danger of exposure to Muggles. Newt is forced to capture his animals as soon as possible to avoid causing harm to the community. The screenplay is by JK Rowling, the same creator of the “Harry Potter” saga.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

5. The Enchantress (2005)

The witch (Photograph: Publicity/Columbia Pictures )

The film tells story Isabel (Nicole Kidman), a kind witch who wants to change her life and is determined to leave her powers to live normally. Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell), in turn, is an actor looking to rescue his career. He is also working on the new version of the television series “Bewitched”, very popular in the 60s, and will play the character Darin. By chance, he meets Isabel and convinces her to become an actress. From there, she finds the perfect opportunity to have the normal life she wants so much.

*By Andréa Melo

