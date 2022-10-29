7 interesting facts about Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

Indeed, from its history to the formation of its geography and multicultural population, Qatar is one of the most fascinating countries in the world. As 2022 is the year of the World Cup in Qatar, we have separated some facts about this country that will receive many tourists this year.

85% of the population was not born in Qatar

Qatar is known to be an extremely attractive country for expats. That’s because these people see in it a chance to enjoy good weather, relaxed lifestyle and tax-free wages. In this sense, Qatar is so attractive that, currently, more than two million expatriates live in the country. Thus, this indicates that the Qataris, the local citizens, are in a minority, something around 15% of the total population, as pointed out by Visit Qatar.

Qatar has a coastline of 563 kilometers

It is known that Qatar is a peninsula, which indicates that it is surrounded by water in most of its territory, giving it an extensive coastline with a length of 563 km.

Qatar is the second flattest country in the world

Whether it’s a photo or a face-to-face visit, you can see that Qatar is pretty flat. In fact, Qatar is the second flattest country in the world, with its highest point being just 338 feet. In short, only the Maldives are flatter, with their highest point being 6 feet. For runners and cyclists, this is great news.

Qatar is 2 meters higher than it was 400 years ago

Even though it may not seem like much, over the last four centuries Qatar has been slowly rising, due to geological uplift due to plate tectonics.

Doha has the longest continuous cycle path in the world

The Olympic cycling track in Doha managed to enter the Book of Records. This is because it is the longest continuous cycle path in the world, measuring 33 kilometers in length. Created by Ashghal, the authority responsible for public works in Qatar, the track was completed in 2020. It runs through 18 viaducts to ensure continuous and uninterrupted movement.

Qatar is the second safest country in the world

There are many factors that make Qatar an outstanding location, from its amazing museums and art galleries to its fantastic beaches and parks. However, one of the main reasons why people end up choosing to move to Qatar is the fact that the country is among the safest in the world.

In this sense, according to the latest Numbeo crime rate survey, Qatar ranked second among the lowest crime rates, with 14.03 points out of 100, just behind Abu Dhabi, with 11.72. In addition, this is not the only time that Qatar has been among these destinations, as it has already received the title of safest place in the years 2017 and 2019.

Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world

According to data from the World Bank, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of Qatar is an impressive US$ 61,276. This figure puts the country ahead of nations like Finland and Germany. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Qatar’s wealth comes from the exploration of oil and natural gas, representing around 60% of the country’s GDP.

