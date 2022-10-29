A developer reminds us that the Xbox Series S is capable of 4K and 120FPS

The fact that the Xbox Series S is capable of 4K and 120FPS is something that seems to get lost amid the controversy. Lately, the Xbox Series S has been embroiled in controversy surrounding its power, with one developer in particular claiming that teams struggled to develop the system. There’s no doubt that both consoles add to the workload of the current generation Xbox.

However, we’ve also seen plenty of evidence that Microsoft’s little next-gen console is keeping up with this generation, with in some cases even the Xbox Series S being capable of 4K and 120FPS. Of course with AAA releases the Xbox Series S runs at a lower resolution. On the other hand, this is the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass announcement.

An indie developer took to Twitter to remind us that the Xbox Series S is capable of 4K and 120FPS, albeit with much less demanding gameplay. In March, the PowerSlave Exhumed received a native prot for Xbox Series X|S, and the team managed to squeeze 4K and 120FPS out of the Xbox Series S. Sure, it’s a small standalone title, but it still proves that the console can at least push those high-throughput numbers in some cases.

“It’s not that we managed to do it, but how easy it was. I just had to test and deploy it myself, whereas normally we would need a small team to optimize the hardware.”

The developer claims that despite being an indie, there’s more going on behind the scenes of this game than you might think. Either way, the results show us the raw performance the console is capable of, making it clear that the Xbox Series S is capable of 4K and 120FPS. It all depends on the game, of course, but still, we hope to see more figures like these in the future.

