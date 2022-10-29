Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins Ryan Gosling in film

Aaron Taylor-Johnsonwho made Pietro Maximoff/Mercury in Avengerswill join the Ryan Gosling (Hidden Agent), Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) and David Leitch (Bullet train) in the action movie The Fall Guythe big-screen version of the 1980s series hard in the fall produced by Universal. The information is from The Hollywood Reporter released this Friday (28).

Created by Glen A. Larsonmind behind Battlestar Galactica and Magnum PI., the production brought Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) as a Hollywood stuntman who supplemented his finances by acting as a bounty hunter.

In the original, Douglas Barr was the protagonist’s right-hand man and Heather Thomas there was another double. The series aired between 1981 and 1986. Leitch also produces the film alongside Kelly McCormick.

There is still no release date set for The Fall Guy.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.