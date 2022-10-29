Again? Windows 11 22H2 causes more issues on NVIDIA GPUs and AMD Ryzen 9 chips

As we can see below in the screenshot, the bug shows that NVIDIA GPUs always show 100% usage even when they are at rest. Fortunately this issue doesn’t seem to affect the graphics card’s performance.

The problem involving AMD Ryzen 9 processors causes a performance drop of up to 30%, as the bug does not allow Windows 11 to assign tasks to multiple chip cores. As a result, processors such as the new Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X may experience problems with intensive tasks.

Reports also indicate that the issue is related to the architecture of AMD’s most powerful processors, so you can be rest assured if you have a Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X, as they don’t seem to be affected by the bug.

According to Adrenaline, Microsoft has not yet commented on the problems, so the only solution found so far is to disable some of the Ryzen 9 CPU cores so that the others work normally, this makes the processor operate better, but still it’s not ideal.

Unfortunately, there is no official fix for any of the reported issues, so it is recommended to revert to the previous version of Windows by uninstalling the update. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Settings; Windows Update; Update history; Uninstall updates; Tap on the 22H2 update and follow the onscreen steps.

Both Microsoft, AMD and NVIDIA are expected to work on official fixes for all reported issues, which should be fixed with updates to the system and drivers that will be released in the coming months.