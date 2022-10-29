Akon says he received a R$ 5 billion loan from China and invested everything in solar energy for African countries – Rap Mais

Akon used the funds to put solar lights in Africa.

akon has made some headlines recently after years away from the music business. In his recent interviews, the founder of Konvict Muzik has talked about everything from not working with Jay-Z until revealing that he had a hair transplant in Turkey. The singer is also known for revealing gems about the music industry and his business relationships with other countries.

In a recent interview with VladTV, the “Locked Up” artist revealed that he once received a $1 billion line of credit from China. The artist revealed that he spent the entire amount on solar lights and small power systems at locations in Africa.“We worked a lot. We use it and we pay it back,” said the artist, saying he now has a $5 billion line of credit.

In 2014, its Akon Lighting Africa program helped provide electricity to 14 African countries in one year and is estimated to have reached 100,000 homes and installed 13,000 light poles. The renowned hit-maker and mogul is currently focusing his efforts on building Akon City, which he recently spoke to VIBE about. “My retirement and legacy will be Akon City. Once the city is built, I can invite and host African Americans and all Diaspora Africans and foreigners to come back to Africa, really invest there, live there and raise families there. That’s really my main bread and butter, man. Just being able to invite people back to Africa shows them an amazing life they never thought existed.”

Akon is currently gearing up for the release of his new EP TikTok Freak, which will be released in partnership with the popular social media platform. Recently, akon confessed that he has already used his brother to replace him in shows when he had a busy schedule. In an interview with The Morning Hustle, the singer and manager was asked about the allegations of T-Pain earlier this year that he used boo as your replacement. “Let me clear up a few things so that we all know,” he said with a smile around 20:50 minutes into the conversation, assuming that Mr. pain were true.

