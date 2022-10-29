All about the historic Cartier boutique that just reopened in Paris

After Paris Fashion Week ended in early October, few names in the world of luxury were as popular as cartier. In late September, the house unveiled its third and newest leather bag, the “Panthère de Cartier”, and even received bazaar at their studios in the French capital to check out the novelty. The following week, the accessory was presented to the world in the hands of the actress. lily collins (the eternal “Emily in Paris“), who starred in the campaign.

FOLLOW BAZAAR ON INSTAGRAM

The jewelry store, known for its classic red hue, remained in the spotlight when, on October 11, French Cartier-Brickell, heiress to one of the branches of the family, received guests at the launch of the French edition of her book “The Cartiers”. The work (already a success in English), reveals the backstage of how its ancestors built an empire and the publication arrived in the city of lights with perfect timing: this Friday (28.10), the brand reveals to the public its historic boutique in 13 Rue de la Paix, completely renovated after being closed for more than two years.

The address is one of the most famous in the history of French high jewelry. The street, which gives access to the famous Place Vendôme (where other jewelry houses were based, such as Boucheron, chaumet and Van Cleef & Arpels), was built at the behest of the Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1809 and throughout the 19th century it hosted some of the most famous luxury homes. the stylists Jeanne Paquin, Jacques Doucet and even Charles Frederick Worth (the father of haute couture) had their own boutiques on the avenue, which for decades attracted a mix of elite European figures. In 1899, it was Cartier’s turn to open its own address there.

Founded in 1847, the maison has changed address three times in nearly 50 years. Louis-François Cartier, the founder, started the firm on Rue de Montorgueil, before moving to 5 Rue de Neuve-des-Petits-Champs in 1853, near the elegant Palais Royal. In 1859 (the same year that Empress Eugénie became a client), he bought a larger boutique at 9 Boulevard des Italiens, where he stayed until 1899. Alfred and Louis Cartier (his son and grandson respectively) bought the shop at 13 Rue de la Paix, where the luxurious Hôtel Westminster used to be. After being auctioned, the building was divided in half: initially, half went to the Cartiers, while the other part went to the lingerie firm Martial & Armand.

The new address represented a true revolution for the jewelry store, which began to serve a diverse clientele of aristocrats, bourgeois and nouveau riche coming not only from Paris, but from London, New York, Berlin and even Saint Petersburg. The choice of rue de la Paix was not accidental: a year earlier, Louis Cartier, at age 23, married Andrée-Caroline, granddaughter of Charles Frederick Worth. The union was an unfortunate one, but it brought a much-needed alliance between the two leading luxury firms and, even more importantly, the money needed for the family of jewelers to buy the space at Paix. Now, customers could order their couture dresses just steps away from where they bought their jewelry.

Louis detested marriage and the family business became his great love. In addition to innovations in creations (such as the use of platinum, a Cartier signature), he oversaw the entire renovation of the new boutique. The architect Gauthier was responsible for the first official decoration (today completely altered) and, in 1912, the decorator boulanger revamped the store. The same happened in 1927 with the interior designer Carlhian.

Despite the changes, the layout of the boutique remained practically the same. At the entrance, the Grande Galerie gave access to the smaller salons, all duly named according to the decoration or the products found there: Joailleries, anglais, vert, Blanc and, most famously, Perles. The latter was dedicated to pearls, which accounted for 60% of Cartier’s annual profit until the late 1920s.

The pearl necklaces, disputed by the customers, were assembled by a certain Madame Ricaudthe first woman to be hired by the firm. Alfred Cartier, however, did not admit the presence of the “other sex” in the official store, so he confined his employee to the workshops across the street, at number 4. Realizing the financial risks and lack of security in crossing the avenue with boxes full of expensive necklaces , Louis brought Ricaud to number 13, hidden from his father. Under the stairs, in a broom closet, she worked for weeks before being caught by Alfred as she went out for a drink. He was furious, but she continued working at the main boutique.

Behind the Salon des Perles, was the office of Rene Prieur, secretary to Louis Cartier from 1911. In this space, some of the biggest transactions in the brand’s history took place, including the sale of Prince Stirbey’s sapphire necklace to King Ferdinand of Romania. Even further back was Louis’ own room, where the maison’s main customers were received, including the Queen of Spain, the Aga Khan and the Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna from Russia. She, incidentally, was the first royal to enter 13 Rue de la Paix. Dozens of others would follow suit.

From the beginning, the address was full of novelties, such as electric light and a telephone (Cartier was one of the first boutiques in Paris to have both technologies), as well as a delivery car. At the opening event, the Duchess of Sutherland, Countess of Fels, Baron Hottinguer and Baroness Edmond de Rothschild were among the distinguished names on the guest list.

One hundred and twenty-three years later, Cartier once again organized a debut event (where bazaar attended), to reveal the completely renovated historic boutique. In addition to the black marble facade, which now has a floral design made by Studio Mary Lennox, in partnership with the jeweler’s perfume designer, Mathilde Laurentthree teams of architects (Moinard Betaille, Studioparisien and Laura Gonzalez) worked on the revitalization of the space’s six floors, which once housed the Jeanne Toussaintthe legendary creative director who popularized the panther motif.

As with previous renovations, almost nothing of the “original” space has been preserved, offering a completely new experience to customers and onlookers. While the boutique, with 40 attendants, occupies the ground floor and the two floors above, the third floor is dedicated to various services for customers. In the fourth, the house’s high-jewelry workshops are back in operation, with 37 artisans and 18 jewelers, while the fifth and sixth begin to house the maison’s archives, the winter garden and the Residence, an exclusive space dedicated to housing. , reception of guests and cultural events. The entire project values ​​the natural light of the Parisian sun, in addition to being in accordance with the certifications of the BREEAM system, focused on sustainability.

In a curated union of past, present and future and a combination of history and modernity, Cartier renews itself with an artistic look to the new decade, conquering a privileged place in the hall of the most luxurious (and unmissable) places in Paris.