Alonso sees Verstappen titles more valuable than Hamilton’s







Load audio player

When analyzing the role of Max Verstappen at formula 1 current, two-time champion Fernando Alonso stated that, in his view, the Dutchman’s two titles are worth more than Lewis Hamiltonbelieving it is “different to win seven world championships when you have to fight only your teammate”.

Alonso’s statement was given in an interview with the Dutch newspaper From Telegraaf, published this Saturday morning (29), before the continuation of activities for the Mexican GP. The Spaniard spoke about Verstappen’s start in F1.

Read too:

“There were a lot of criticisms at the beginning, because Verstappen already had a seat even though he was only 17 years old. I always thought those criticisms were meaningless. You shouldn’t judge a driver by his age. If he’s doing better than the others, why shouldn’t he race? in F1?”.

“I actually liked the fact that we had such a young driver on the grid.”

With the longest career in F1 history, having recently surpassed Kimi Raikkonen in the number of races played, Alonso accumulates wheel-to-wheel disputes with some of the greats of the modern era of the category, such as Michael Schumacher, Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, but the Spaniard regrets not having had the chance to battle Verstappen yet.

“Actually, we barely compete against each other. That’s a shame. I want to fight the best drivers, and Max is a part of that.”

“I’ve been lucky to be able to fight Vettel, Hamilton and Schumacher in the past, but I never had that chance with Max. Hopefully that will come in the future as long as I’m racing for Aston Martin.”

When citing Hamilton, Alonso was asked about the size of Verstappen’s achievements against the other champions, and the Spaniard made a direct comparison with Hamilton, the Dutchman’s rival in the fight for the title in 2021.

“I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it’s still very different when you’ve won seven world titles and you’ve only had to fight your teammate. I think a title like that has less value than someone who’s had fewer titles but having to fight other riders with the same or better material on hand”.

“In 2005 and 2006, I had a good start to the year, and I was able to create an advantage in the lead. Then the others could end up with better cars, but I managed to manage that difference. I never had to fight my teammate to win. those titles. And I didn’t see Max fighting Pérez or Albon to win races.”

“But Schumacher, in particular, had to fight his teammate to win five titles in a row, while Hamilton fought Rosberg and Bottas. I see that as different.”

A few hours after the interview was released, Alonso took to social media to clarify his statements, which were already reverberating among fans of the category.

“And again… Please, all titles are amazing, deserved and inspiring. Incompatible with each other, and let’s enjoy the champions and legends of our current times. I’m tired of the endless search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them.” .

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club on YouTube

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unpublished and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to preference for reading comments during our programs. Don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in Formula 1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: