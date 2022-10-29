Amanda Seyfried’s dog turned birthday and the actress celebrated with a cake with his face. Watch the video – PiT

Finn turned 13. And, for actress Amanda Seyfried, nothing better to celebrate than a cake with her face. Yes, you read that right, one of the stars of “Mamma Mia“(2008) celebrated her dog’s birthday by serving several slices of its muzzle during the recordings of the series “The Crowded Room“.

The most recent Emmy Awardee for Best Actress in a Miniseries with the production “The Dropout” (2022), which tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, a businesswoman tried for fraud, has always loved animals and even lives on a farm with horses, cats and , of course, Finn.

The Australian Shepherd and the actress met while filming the series “Big Love” (2006-2011), as one of the actors was temporarily taking him in. When they saw each other, they immediately fell in love with each other and never let go. By the way, Amanda Seyfried, 36, even confessed, in an interview, that one of the clauses of her contract is to be able to take Finn to all the recordings.

The dog celebrated his birthday in the best way. In addition to her tutor having made a dedication to her with photographs of the funniest moments they spent together, from situations where you ate at the table like a human, wore ties like a very chic person, skated and wore a wig: “Happy 13th birthday, best friend,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The surprise that came to him, however, was the one that caused the greatest sensation. On Finn’s own Tik Tok account, which Amanda manages, and where she shares several of their adventures, the owner shared a video with a cake identical to the dog. Without losing the spotlight, the actress’ best friend also enters the video, but attention goes to the huge slice he takes, cutting off half of her face.

Amanda Seyfried is well known for her passion for animals, regularly sharing moments with her cats and horses on the farm where she lives with her family., in the Catskills, in the state of New York (USA). In addition to the company of her husband, Thomas Sadoski, 46, an actor she married in 2017, and her two children, Nina, five, and Thomas, two, she also has the company of chickens and goats.

From twirling with joy to grimaces of happiness, the animals show their love for their owner daily. And she for them, giving them incredible surprises and constant tributes.

