Amazfit Band 7: smartband that beats the competition? | Analysis / Review

Announced for the Brazilian market together with the GTS 4 Mini – which we have already reviewed here, the Amazfit Band 7 arrived under the proposal of maintaining the brand’s good reputation, delivering a very complete set. But is she really all that? You can find this and much more in our full review below.

















Tech

28 Sep

















Tech

09 Apr



construction and design

Owner of an arrangement that we already know, with a main module fitted to a bracelet, the Amazfit smartband has a design that is very reminiscent of some Huawei models, such as the Band 6 and 7.

Sold in 6 different bracelet colors: beige, black, green, blue, pink and orange, the model is water resistant, weighs only 28 grams and has a body that mixes plastic with the screen’s glass. Here, we have a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a density of 281 ppi; which guarantees a great definition for the interface items, vivid colors – with really black blacks, and the presence of the Always ON feature, which allows you to keep the display on displaying some basic information at all times. Although it does not have a sensor for automatic brightness setting, the brightness levels can be finely adjusted through the system settings and, when at most, all the information displayed on the display can be viewed even in direct sunlight.

Overall, the entire construction is of good quality, keeping within what we’ve seen in other products of the brand. We can say that Amazfit made a true mix of styles. That is, a more rectangular and wide screen – like a Huawei Band 7, which can have its main module easily detached from the silicone bracelet, as in the Xiaomi Bands.

System

But let’s get to what drives the machine: the system! Here, we have the same Zepp OS that we are used to seeing in other products of the brand, including some more advanced features. In addition to bringing a version of the mini-app ecosystem, which can extend the functionality of the bracelet a few centimeters forward, the Band 7 has an embedded version of Amazon’s Alexa.

Simply navigate through the bracelet’s menus and make your request to the assistant. Unfortunately, as it does not have a speaker, the answer will only be displayed on the screen, without sound. In addition, to work, the wearable needs to be properly paired with the smartphone – since it does not have its own internet connection – and an Amazon account needs to be logged in with the company’s app; which we’ll talk more about later.

As for the mini apps, anyone expecting something close to what is seen on a smartwatch will be disappointed. Forget Spotify, Strava, Google Fit and others; here, you will only find simpler options like Water Time, Brushing Teeth, etc. Health and physical activity But that is not all! As a good activity tracker, Band 7 is able to track your main daily indexes, monitoring stress, heart rate, blood oxygenation, sleep hours and levels of your training sessions. In addition to the 120 sport modes available, ranging from outdoor walking and swimming to board games, the bracelet is able to automatically identify 4 different modalities: walking, running, elliptical and rowing machine.

Unfortunately, as it does not have a built-in GPS, the user still needs to carry the cell phone in tow if he wants to trace the route taken on a run or walk. Another displeasing point, which we noticed during our tests, is that the time is not displayed on the training tracking screen; which can end up disturbing those who have an appointment. Application But putting those points aside, let’s get to the application. In a similar way to what we see in other products of the brand, when paired with the smartphone, the Band 7 “talks” directly to Zepp, synchronizing the data. The app is able to keep a complete record of the user’s information, presenting a history of the collected indexes; including physical activity sessions, sleep periods and menstrual cycle.

Paired, the app also allows the user to make more advanced adjustments in what involves taking measurements, setting alarms and objectives, and choosing new displays for the screen. In addition to the 5 standard dials, available through the bracelet itself, it is possible to choose and synchronize a new watchface from the “store” built into Zepp itself. This one has many options available, with more than 50 dials with corresponding Always On, 8 editable watchfaces, and the option to place a custom image as a screen.

Drums

Owner of a 232 mAh battery that can be charged in just under 2 hours, the Band 7 brings with it a promise of autonomy of 18 days away from the sockets in everyday use – but unfortunately, this is not what we found in our tests. Here, with Always on activated, two training sessions of just over 1 hour, continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, the bracelet was able to withstand just over 4 days away from the charger – a much lower mark than promised. by Amazfit itself.

With a result so below expectations, we decided to repeat the tests, but this time, with Always On turned off, since the feature could be being the villain of high consumption. Despite the autonomy having more than doubled in this way, reaching the estimate of 9 days away from the sockets, the result was still far from the 18 days promised by the brand; something that should scare away those who value (rightly) for using all the resources, for autonomy and who have a more intense use profile.

completed

But then, bet or not on Band 7? As you may have noticed, the new Amazfit bracelet brings a very complete set for a simple smartband, with features that we have seen – until then – only in the brand’s most expensive and robust products, such as Alexa and the shy ecosystem of mini apps. .

However, despite its competent design and finish, and its relatively complete arrangement of tracking body and physical activity indexes, the bracelet has one major weakness: the battery. When it comes to autonomy, the smartband leaves a lot to be desired, reaching a margin well below that promised by the brand itself; being also below other bracelets in the same market range.

With that, betting on the Amazfit model may not be exactly the best option. To stay within the context of smartbands, purchasing the Xiaomi Band 7, for example, may be a better choice. Going into the world of watches, the Amazfit Bip 3 could be even better; after all, despite having a lower screen, it has superior autonomy, integrated GPS and is marketed in the same price range. Strong points and weak points