Angelina Jolie visits her daughter Zahara at university and causes an uproar

Angelina Jolie visited the daughter Zahara at Spelman College in Atlanta, where she has been studying since August. The actress and human rights activist posed for photographs and chatted excitedly with students and family members, causing great enthusiasm among the academic community, not least because she did so in a relaxed and unsafe way.

This college where 17-year-old Zahara studies is attended only by women, the overwhelming majority being of African-American origin. During the visit, Jolie strolled through the campus from the university, while chatting excitedly about his university experience. The visit caused some uproar, especially among the young students, who were surprised by the presence of the Hollywood star during the annual event in which the educational institution welcomes students.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle ????????‍♀️???????? (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

Remember that Angelina Jolie has six children, all of them from the union already ended with the actor Brad Pittthree of which are biological – Shiloh16 years old, and the twins knox and Vivienneout of 14 – and the rest, maddox, pax and the aforementioned Zahara, were adopted and are of different nationalities. Maddox, who has studied since 2019 at Yonsei University in South Korea, is originally from Cambodia and was adopted by the actress in March 2002, when she was just seven months old. Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia the year she was born, 2005, and Pax, born in Vietnam, was adopted at age three in 2007.

In recent months, the divorce process of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has once again been the subject of headlines, as the actress revealed more details about alleged episodes of violence by her ex-husband during a flight on a private plane and which will have led to the separation of the couple in the summer of 2016, after ten years together, two of them married.