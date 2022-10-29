Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo are called up for friendlies of the U-20 team; see full list

The coach of the Brazilian Under-20 Team, Ramon Menezes, called up this Friday the players who will defend Amarelinha in the preparatory friendlies for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament. In all, 23 names were called.

Among those called up are forwards Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo, from Santos. Palmeiras and São Paulo also have two selected. Goalkeeper Kaique and midfielder Pedro Lima represent Verdão. Right-back João Moreira and defender Lucas Beraldo are the tricolor names on the list. Corinthians, in turn, had only defender Robert Renan called up.

The Selection will play on November 13th and will face Chile on the 17th and 20th, in Santiago, at 7:30 pm (Brasília), with a venue to be determined.

This is the last call before the final list for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament, scheduled to be held between January 19 and February 12, in Colombia.

Check out the complete list:

goalkeepers:

Mycael – Athletico Paranaense

Kaique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

Sides:

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Arthur – America Mineiro

Cuiabano – Gremio

Kaiki Bruno – Cruise

Defenders:

Weverton – Cruise

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo

Midfielders:

Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama

Pedro Lima – Palmeiras

Andrey – Vasco da Gama

Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta

Matheus França – Flamengo

Victor Hugo – Flamengo

Attackers:

Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense

Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama

Marcos Leonardo – Santos

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Angelo – Santos

Matheus Martins – Fluminense

