Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo are called up for friendlies of the U-20 team; see full list

The coach of the Brazilian Under-20 Team, Ramon Menezes, called up this Friday the players who will defend Amarelinha in the preparatory friendlies for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament. In all, 23 names were called.

Among those called up are forwards Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo, from Santos. Palmeiras and São Paulo also have two selected. Goalkeeper Kaique and midfielder Pedro Lima represent Verdão. Right-back João Moreira and defender Lucas Beraldo are the tricolor names on the list. Corinthians, in turn, had only defender Robert Renan called up.

The Selection will play on November 13th and will face Chile on the 17th and 20th, in Santiago, at 7:30 pm (Brasília), with a venue to be determined.

This is the last call before the final list for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament, scheduled to be held between January 19 and February 12, in Colombia.

Check out the complete list:

goalkeepers:
Mycael – Athletico Paranaense
Kaique – Palmeiras
Kauã – Flamengo

Sides:
Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo
Arthur – America Mineiro
Cuiabano – Gremio
Kaiki Bruno – Cruise

Defenders:
Weverton – Cruise
Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino
Robert – Corinthians
Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo

Midfielders:
Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama
Pedro Lima – Palmeiras
Andrey – Vasco da Gama
Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta
Matheus França – Flamengo
Victor Hugo – Flamengo

Attackers:
Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense
Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama
Marcos Leonardo – Santos
Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo
Angelo – Santos
Matheus Martins – Fluminense

