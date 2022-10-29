Anna Kendrick Adds Member to The Dating Game

Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut in “The Dating Game” and it seems that she has already chosen the actor to bring one of the characters to life.

Daniel Zovatto of “Station 11” has been chosen to work alongside Anna Kendrick in this crime thriller “The Dating Game”. Kendrick, in addition to being the director of the project, will also be the protagonist.

The screenplay was written by Ian MacAllister McDonald and was based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a single on a 70’s dating show, The Dating Game, and chose the handsome and funny bachelor. number one: Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s loving and beautiful cover there was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer and that will be the film’s motto.

Thus, “The Dating Show” is currently in pre-production, with the photography part and the beginning of some filming scheduled for the end of October or beginning of November. Daniel Zovatto was, so far, the only confirmation in the project, and, for now, the other actors are still being chosen.

As for Anna Kendrick, in the past the actress has appeared in projects such as “The Twilight Saga”, “Pitch Perfect”, films that catapulted her into the Hollywood spotlight, and has also had a lot of success with the HBO MAX series “Love Life”. . In addition, the actress also lent her voice to the main female character of the animated films “Trolls”.

TRAILER | ONE OF ANNA KENDRICK’S LAST PROJECTS

So, what do you think of this new film? What do you think about the actress debuting in directing?