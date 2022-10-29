Anne Hathaway calls Jared Leto weird and praises his performance – 10/28/2022

10/28/2022 | 18:10





Anne Hathaway surprised netizens by revealing details of the experience she had working with Jared Leto. The pair starred as a couple in the miniseries WeCrashed, promoted by Apple TV. The actress, in an interview with the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, called Leto weird and said she admired his work.

– It’s so fun because I’m not the weirdest on set.

In case you didn’t know, the Joker interpreter in Suicide Squad is reputed to dedicate himself to the maximum in roles. He uses a method that consists of getting into the character in preparation for the role and only stop playing the persona after the end of the project recordings. Between recordings, the actor remains invested in the person he plays. She cited Jeremy Strong and Jared, as they both only come out of persona after filming wraps up.

– It’s great because they’re both so bold and so good. When someone is like that, it kind of shakes me up, and I can be a little shy when I don’t know these talented people that well yet, she revealed.

In the same interview, she admitted that she only managed to get Jared out of the role once.

The series tells the story of the coworking franchise We Work, which planned to revolutionize the working model until then. The plot focuses on the rise and fall of the startup’s creators, Adam and Rebekah, a couple played by Hathaway and Leto. The eight-episode production is now available on Apple TV.