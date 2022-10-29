Anne Hathaway Responds to Popular Devil Wears Prada Theory Nate Villain

Anne Hathaway comments on the popular O The devil Wears Prada theory that Nate is the real villain of the movie. The 2006 classic stars Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Adrien Grenier, and was a huge hit in the early 2000s. O The devil Wears Prada tells the story of aspiring journalist Andy (Hathaway), who lands what appears to be a dream job at a prestigious fashion magazine. However, when she gets there, the job isn’t all she thought it would be, as she suddenly finds herself as a personal assistant to the cold and demanding editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played brilliantly by Streep and inspired by the editor of Vogue. -Chief Anna Wintour.

In the film, Miranda appears to be the obvious villain, making Andy’s life hell. Instead of writing stories as she desperately wanted to, Andy from Hathaway finds herself doing absurd chores and becoming increasingly isolated from friends and family as her work takes up all her time. In the last sixteen years, however, fans of O The devil Wears Prada debated relentlessly whether the film’s true villain is really Nate, Andy’s unsupportive boyfriend as she navigates her new job.

In the most recent episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway was asked about her thoughts on the popular fan theory. However, to everyone’s surprise, the actor does not agree with fans when it comes to Nate:

I think they were both very young and figuring things out, and he behaved like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hope to grow out of that and I think that’s what we all do. I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don’t really consider Nate a villain.

Is Nate Really The Devil Wears Prada?

Popular theory says that Nate is the real villain in The devil Wears Prada because he was extremely unsympathetic to his girlfriend during a very important time in his life. Working at Runway Magazine for an entire year could open very important doors for Andy professionally, so she decided to tackle it because it was essential to her at that time. Throughout the film, Nate is shown to be not just a brat, but condescending and unsupportive, behaving like an immature teenager – rather than the adult he once was – when it comes to the demands of Andy’s new job.

Of course, Miranda is the obvious villain in The devil Wears Prada, but it was through her cold, demanding ways that Andy grew and developed even more professionally and into a better version of herself. Miranda’s methods may have been a little unorthodox and cruel, but in the end, Andy came out better and stronger on the other side of it. Nate, on the other hand, showed zero support towards anything related to Andy’s work and behaved like a selfish, selfish guy, trying to get Andy to focus on him instead of focusing on his career. Hathaway might be willing to give Nate a break, but most fans aren’t, and they have every right not to be.

Source: Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen